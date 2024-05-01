Dubai has been voted one of the world’s top 10 cities for expatriates to work and live in, according to a new survey.

The study by language learning platform Preply, which included at least 50 destinations worldwide, ranked Dubai as the 9th best city overall for foreigners looking to move overseas, ahead of popular expat favourites in countries like Australia, Canada, Spain, Portugal and Denmark.

Dubai also came in as the third-most popular city for expatriates moving to Asia in 2024, just behind Singapore and Bangkok.

The cities were rated based on several metrics, including monthly incomes and safety. Dubai earned an overall score of 6.8 out of 10.

Global, Asian rankings

Overall, Tallinn in Estonia was ranked as the best city for expats. Living costs in the city average $1,586 per month. It also boasts of a high safety index of 77 out of 100, making it among the top 10 safest cities for foreigners.

The Swiss city of Bern came in the second place, followed by Singapore, Basel, Rotterdam, Munich, Amsterdam, Madrid and The Hague in the 8th position. Malaga came in the 10th place after Dubai.

For expatriates moving to Asia, Singapore took the top spot, followed by Bangkok, Dubai, Penang, Chiang Mai, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Abu Dhabi, Tokyo and Taipei.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

