The third annual edition of the Forbes 30/50 Summit (March 5-8) got underway at The Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, bringing together distinguished women from both the ‘30 Under 30’ and ‘50 Over 50’ lists.

Chaired by ForbesWomen Editor Maggie McGrath, Mika Brzezinski, founder of Know Your Value, and co-host of MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’, and Huma Abedin, Author and MSNBC Contributor, this event coincides with International Women's Day.

The 2024 Forbes 30/50 Summit is dedicated to fostering mentorship, encouraging cross-generational bonds, and providing essential insights and guidance to empower women globally.

The summit will take place at renowned venues, including Mamsha Al Saadiyat and Louvre Abu Dhabi, offering a backdrop of cultural and impactful significance.

The summit boasts an impressive line-up of speakers known for their significant contributions to culture, business, entrepreneurship, sport, music, and advocacy.

Personalities including Suze Orman, personal finance expert, author, and podcast host; Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Collection and Partner at Monumental Sports & Entertainment; Shania Twain, singer and songwriter; and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, author and advocate for emotional literacy, equality, and mental health, will take part in the event.

Last year, the 67th US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, headlined the event, featuring influential figures such as UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, actresses Jessica Alba, and Catherine O’Hara, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, Formula 1 racing driver Amna Al Qubaisi, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and many more.

