His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. (40) of 2024 on the formation of the Board of Directors of the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC).

The Board is chaired by the Director-General of Dubai Municipality, while Dr. Hilal Humaid Saeed Al Kaabi serves as Vice Chairman. Members of the Board include Abdullah Sultan Al Shamsi, Dr. Farah Ali Al Zarouni, Dr. Wafa Jaber Nasser, Dr. Marwan Mohammed Al Mulla, Ahmed AlRoom Al Muhairi, and Mona Abdullah Al Shehi, in addition to the CEO of EIAC.

The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.