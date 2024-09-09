The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Sunday, 15th September, 2024 (12th Rabi' al-Awwal 1446H), will be a paid public holiday for private sector employees in observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

The decision aligns with the UAE Cabinet Resolution regarding official public holidays for the public and private sectors for 2024.

On this occasion, MoHRE extended its sincere congratulations and best wishes to the UAE's leadership, as well as to the citizens and residents of the UAE.