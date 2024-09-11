The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular, declaring that Sunday, 15th September, 2024, (12 Rabi Al-Awwal 1446), will be a holiday for all government bodies, departments, and institutions on Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

The Department further announced that official work will resume on Monday, 16th September.

The circular excludes departments, services and institutions that serve the public, manage public service facilities or have rotation shifts. Work timings of this category of employees will be determined as per operational requirements to ensure the proper functioning of public facilities during the holiday.