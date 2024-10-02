The inaugural edition of the Social Care Forum 2024 commenced today under the theme “Enhancing Innovation and Cooperation in Social Care”, attracting leaders, experts, and decision-makers from around the world. The two-day event, organised by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), in partnership with Deloitte Middle East, aims to promote innovation in the social sector.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, highlighted the significance of the forum as a vital platform that contributes to promoting innovation in the social sector.

She affirmed that innovation is the cornerstone of achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, noting that great ambitions require a vision that transcends challenges.

Al Mazrouei explained that “we always look to the future with optimism and confidence, recognising that continuous improvement in the quality of life is our ultimate goal”.

She added that the forum provides an opportunity to exchange experiences and expertise that enrich social work and elevate it to new levels, with a focus on developing sustainable initiatives that enhance the well-being of individuals and communities.

She continued, stating that development cannot be achieved without embracing new ideas, working as one team, and directing efforts towards making a positive impact.

“We believe that the future we are building today is the product of our commitment to continuous development and improvement, and creating an environment that fosters innovation, placing human development at the heart of every initiative,” Al Mazrouei went on to say.

Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, commended the vibrant discussions witnessed on the forum’s first day, highlighting the diverse insights shared by international experts. He emphasised the importance of global cooperation in shaping the future of social care and fostering innovation in the sector, stating that Abu Dhabi aspires to be a model of excellence in social care, driven by innovation and international partnerships.

Hessa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority, echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for inclusive discussions with all stakeholders to explore strategies for professional development in social care and address future challenges in the field. She noted that the forum provides a timely platform for examining how to best prepare social workers for future opportunities and challenges, particularly in terms of their skills, well-being, and emotional resilience.

The first day of the forum featured a panel discussion on “Global Trends in Social Services”, which explored emerging needs, innovative practices, and future approaches to empowering and supporting individuals and communities globally. Among the key speakers was Sir Geoffrey John Mulgan CBE, Professor of Collective Intelligence, Public Policy, and Social Innovation at University College London (UCL), who delivered a keynote address on the latest global trends in social service design and delivery.

Day 1 concluded with a series of sub-sessions that explored topics such as innovations in social services, the professional development of the social care workforce and continuing professional education, as well as the role of expressive arts in enhancing children’s growth and quality of life.

It featured over 40 speakers, including global thought leaders and experts, with 10 workshops and interactive sessions designed to empower professionals and develop their skills in the social care sector. Additionally, the forum featured an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations in social care, with participation from more than 10 government, private and third-sector entities.