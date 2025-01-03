His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, graciously dedicated his Accession Day to his esteemed wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, whom he reverently referred to as the "most beautiful thing" in his life, his "greatest supporter," and the “soul of Dubai”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's Accession Day as Ruler of Dubai falls on 4th January.

In a post on his X account today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that Sheikha Hind embodies compassion, generosity, and unwavering charity. She is the heart of our home, the bedrock of our family, and the guiding star of my professional journey.

His Highness described Sheikha Hind as "the Mother of the Sheikhs," praising her noble qualities and constant generosity.

Sheikh Mohammed wrapped up his note by calling everyone to be loyal to those who deserve loyalty.