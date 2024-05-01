DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Chia Network Inc. ("Chia" or the "Company"), founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent, to provide an open-source, public blockchain built for enterprise solutions, today announced its CEO Gene Hoffman will speak at the second annual Dubai Fintech Summit in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, on May 7, 2024.



Hoffman will participate in a panel titled, “Governing the Decentralized: DeFi's Future and Regulation,” discussing the role of regulatory frameworks in decentralized finance and how the technology can be used for the future of financial services. He will also be participating in a second panel titled, “Crypto: Navigating The Frontier Of Finance,” focused on the future of finance as it relates to the fintech applications of digital assets.



The panels will include H.E. Dr. Gottfried Haber, Vice Governor, National Bank of Austria, Dominik Schiener, Co-Founder of IOTA Foundation, Alex Kim, Founder and CEO, Upbit, Reece Merrick, Managing Director Middle East and Africa, Ripple, Christopher Keshian, Founder and CIO, Triton Liquid Fund and Talal Tabbaa, Chief Executive Officer of CoinMENA.

Organized by the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”), the summit will focus on pioneering fintech’s future leveraging digital assets and artificial intelligence.



About Chia Network



Chia Network built a better blockchain to drive real-world use and application. Founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent, Chia provides a secure, sustainable and regulatory compliant blockchain setting the standard for the infrastructure of digital currency and inclusive access to global, decentralized finance. Through the innovative Proof of Space and Time consensus algorithm, Chia Network’s public, open source blockchain leverages hard drive space to create the first new Nakamoto Consensus since Bitcoin in 2009.



For more information, visit: https://chia.net/

