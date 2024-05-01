Aircraft lessor Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Capital will likely receive around half the number of aircraft from Boeing this year than the planemaker had originally committed to deliver, DAE's chief executive said on Wednesday.

DAE, one of the world's top 10 lessors with a 500-strong fleet of owned, managed or ordered aircraft, said Boeing had delivered just one aircraft in the first quarter with up to four expected in the second quarter.

"The only thing we can reliably expect from Boeing these days is a delivery delay notification as opposed to aircraft so we hope that they get their act together," DAE CEO Firoz Tarapore said on an analyst call.

