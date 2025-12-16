Air Arabia, a leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa has announced the official launch of its daily non-stop flights to Munich from its hub in Sharjah, thus marking the airline’s first German destination served directly from UAE.

The service is being operated by the airline’s new Airbus A320neo, offering its customers enhanced comfort and convenience.

The inaugural flight was welcomed upon arrival with a special ceremony at Munich Airport attended by senior representatives from Air Arabia and the airport.

Commenting on the launch, Group CEO Adel Al Ali said: "We are glad to commence our new non-stop service to Munich directly from Sharjah, a significant addition that further strengthens our growing footprint across Europe. This launch reflects our continued commitment to unlocking key destinations for our customers while offering greater choice and convenience."

"Munich stands as a major cultural and economic centre, and we are pleased to provide our customers with a direct service that delivers a reliable and value-added travel experience," he stated.

Oliver Dersch, Senior Vice President Aviation, Munich Airport said: "We are delighted that Air Arabia has now launched its route between Munich and Sharjah. This expands travel options for our passengers and further strengthens Munich's important role in the market to and from the GCC countries."

The addition of Munich marks a strategic expansion in Air Arabia’s growing European network directly from the UAE, which already includes key destinations such as Vienna, Athens, Milan Bergamo, Krakow, Warsaw Chopin and soon to Warsaw Modlin and Prague.

Air Arabia operates a modern fleet comprised of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the world’s best-selling single-aisle aircraft.

The airline offers a value-added onboard experience with ‘SkyTime’, its complementary in-flight streaming service, and ‘SkyCafe’, its onboard menu. Passengers can also benefit from ‘Air Rewards’, the most generous loyalty program in the region.-TradeArabia News Service

