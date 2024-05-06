Dubai—The UAE has been successful in positioning itself as a leading global destination for both leisure and business travelers. This has undoubtedly had a positive impact on the country’s hospitality sector, resulting in the growth of the hotel supplies industry.

Stellar USP, one of the leading hotel suppliers in the country, has established itself as a leader in the luxury hospitality space, specializing in high-end, bespoke supplies in the region.

After doubling its growth in the past year, Stellar USP expects to win a more significant chunk of the hotel supply market share in 2024. Since its inception, Stellar USP has impressed customers with its wide range of hospitality supplies, spanning from Chinaware, Flatware, Glassware, and Holloware to Japanese items, Buffet displays, Lamps, Linens, Buffet tables, Trolleys, and Room amenities. The company exclusively represents some of the most prestigious brands, such as WMF, Schönwald, IVV and FOH.

As the name suggests, Stellar USP stands for everything Stellar – be it the brands it represents or the team behind the company’s growth and service towards its customers, while ‘USP’ stands for Unique Selling Proposition. Bringing both ethos together gives it the edge over its competition.

Stellar USP continues to be a trusted partner in the market. With over a decade of industry experience, the company has contributed to various prestigious Middle East and Africa projects, including well-known establishments like Atlantis The Royal, One & Only – One Zabeel, and Marriott Palm Jumeirah.

Samantha Araujo, the Founder & CEO for the Middle East & Africa region, is the driving force behind Stellar USP.

Samantha excels in curating exceptional experiences. Drawing on her industry knowledge and global insights, she has successfully introduced top-tier luxury brands to the region while fostering enduring partnerships within the hospitality sector, establishing herself as a prominent figure in the market.

“At Stellar USP, our commitment is to create a lasting impact in the luxury hospitality industry in the Middle East and beyond and to uphold the reputation that we already have among our customers. We have made a difference in the hotel supplies industry by providing tailor-made, innovative solutions and delivering high-end, exclusive products that elevate the guest experience. By curating top global brands and offering valuable insights and impeccable service, we aim to shape the industry with a focus on cultural sophistication, innovation, and the ability to adapt to the ever-evolving customer demands. Our out-of-the-box thinking approach and customer centricity have helped us nurture long and strong partnerships with our customers, enabling the growth of our company.”

Samantha emphasizes the importance of sustainability while highlighting the company's preference for representing brands dedicated to sustainability goals, such as WMF, Schonwald, Playground, IVV, Resuinsa, Miyake, Nokte, and Tableswing. Stellar USP's track record reflects successful endeavors that have made a mark on luxury hospitality. Its approach, informed by a nuanced grasp of cultural and business dynamics, ensures it maintains high standards while offering tailored, region-specific solutions to its clientele.

Stellar USP aims to uphold top-notch standards in providing quality products to the hospitality industry. The company is committed to excellence, sourcing leading brands and providing exceptional service while prioritizing cultural refinement, innovation, and meeting changing needs.

-Ends-

ABOUT Stellar USP:

Stellar USP is a distinguished leader in the luxury hospitality supply industry, known for its expertise in delivering high-end, sophisticated tabletop pieces and chinaware to luxury establishments. Renowned for its curated selection and exclusive representation of top industry brands it offers bespoke solutions tailored to each client. With a team of experienced professionals, Stellar USP goes beyond being a supplier by providing valuable consulting services and collaborative partnerships. Its commitment to excellence extends to enhancing the overall guest dining experience, combining craftsmanship, artistry, and cultural sophistication. Its legacy of successful ventures and region-specific solutions establishes it as an indispensable ally in the luxury hospitality industry.

About the Founder:

Samantha Araujo, the Founder & CEO of Stellar USP, stands as a formidable titan in the region’s competitive hospitality industry. Her profound appreciation for refined living is deeply rooted and cultivated by her upbringing within her family. This early influence ignited her fervent passion for creating extraordinary experiences.

Samantha has an astute understanding of global trends and has leveraged her expertise to forge partnerships with leading brands in the hospitality industry. Not just another supplier, Stellar is a consultant to hospitality industry leaders. These relationships are founded on continuous dedication to the client’s success and a readiness to exceed evolving demands.

Samantha has established Stellar as the premier player in the market. She combines her discerning taste and industry acumen to deliver extraordinary results while keeping the client's vision at the forefront. The Stellar difference lies in delivering the exceptional not only in its product offerings, but by living it every day. With her personal touch, Samantha ensures that each project undertaken by Stellar reflects her and her team’s warmth and unshakable commitment to excellence.

Contact:

Ms. Ian Guerrero

ian@illustrado.co