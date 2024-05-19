To foster the next generation of design innovators, the winners of this exclusive award will gain access to a coveted internship at Dolce&Gabbana's Italian headquarters, propelling their careers forward.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Music & Art Foundation (ADMAF) and the luxury fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana are pleased to unveil the winners of the ADMAF x Dolce&Gabbana Design Award 2024. This prestigious accolade serves as a beacon for emerging creatives, fostering their talent while honouring their cultural legacy through innovative design.

Sarah AlMansoori claims the inaugural title in the jewellery creations category, while Azza Al Tawila di secures the coveted spot in the fashion category. Both winners will embark on a transformative journey, refining their work through an immersive 6-moth paid internship programme at Dolce&Gabbana headquarters in Milan, Italy, in their respective fields. Their final products will then be featured at the Abu Dhabi Festival 2025, showcasing the fusion of tradition and innovation in Emirati artistry.

Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), expressed her admiration for the creativity demonstrated by the six finalists in the Dolce&Gabbana x ADMAF Design Awards, presented in partnership with the prestigious Italian luxury brand.

She said, “Aligned with our joint commitment to nurturing Emirati youth and fostering the growth of the cultural and creative industries within the country, we are proud to announce the second edition of the Design Award. This year, it includes categories in fashion design and creative jewellery, inviting students from higher education institutions to exhibit their talents and creative prowess in the realms of fashion design, handicrafts, jewellery, and accessories, both locally and internationally.”

She continued, “Our aim is to strengthen collaboration between our two countries, the UAE and Italy, within the cultural and creative industries sector. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to both winners, Azza Al Tawila and Sarah AlMansoori, who will embark on a journey to refine their professional paths under the guidance of leading experts in design, fashion, and perfumery. They will undergo internal training at the headquarters of the esteemed brand in Italy, with the opportunity to showcase their designs to the public during the Abu Dhabi Festival 2025.”

Winners and finalists were awarded by a jury featuring international outstanding personalities as a representative of Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda, Asma Al Fahim - Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and founder of Villa 88 magazine, Roberto La Lacona - Director of Marangoni Institute UAE alongside renowned Emirati artists Azza al Qubaisi, jewelry artist, product designer and sculptor, Ahmad Al Areef Al Dhaheri, Multidisciplinary Artist, and Sultan al Darmaki, Fashion Designer. Rounding out the group were H.E Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), and representatives of Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda.

About the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF):

Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) was established in 1996 as one of the earliest cultural foundations in the Gulf region and Arab world. ADMAF supports the sustainability and creativity of the cultural industry and contributes to enriching Abu Dhabi as a cultural beacon by offering a wide array of initiatives, often in partnership with leading national and international institutions, including Abu Dhabi Festival and several youth and societal programs and platforms, to support creative talents in the UAE and abroad. For more information, please visit ADMAF website at: www.admaf.org

About Dolce&Gabbana

Established in 1984, Dolce&Gabbana is an international leader in the fashion and luxury goods sector. The founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, have always been the creative and stylistic source of all the brand’s activities as well as the drivers behind the development strategies.

The Group creates, produces and distributes high-end clothing, leather goods, footwear, accessories, jewellery and watches. The brand is present in the prêt-à-porter segment with Men’s, Women’s and Children’s Collections.

Since 2012, the brand has developed the Alta Moda project which further expanded into Alta Sartoria, Alta Gioielleria and Alta Orologeria Collections.

In 2021, Dolce&Gabbana launched Dolce&Gabbana Casa, a homeware line dedicated to furniture and furnishing complements.

The following year, the company announced the creation of Dolce&Gabbana Beauty with direct control of the manufacture, sales and distribution of its fragrance and make-up products.

The Eyewear category is entrusted to EssilorLuxottica, a licensee partner.

Dolce&Gabbana currently has various collaborations in the Food & Beverage and Lifestyle sectors, thanks to virtuous synergies with Italian partners of primary importance that share the vocation for excellence and the promotion of Made in Italy in their respective fields with the brand.

About Mubadala

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $284 billion (AED 1045 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com