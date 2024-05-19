Kingdom of Bahrain: Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of HONGQI luxury cars in Bahrain, has won no less than three awards at the HONGQI Global Partners Meeting 2024. This accomplishment confirms the great strides taken by the Chinese marque’s local distributor to maintain a leading position in the Kingdom’s automotive industry and to further the brand’s name through enticing deals for quality products and services.

Hosted at the prestigious China World Hotel, Beijing, the event was held under the theme "Together We Win, Shape the Future". The conference was attended by around 200 participants representing the brand’s global partners, including Zayani Motors. The evening’s agenda was to review the development strategy for the rest of the year, besides reflecting on achievements in overseas sales targets met during 2023 through a special award ceremony.

HONGQI Bahrain bagged the HONGQI Starry Partner Award as well as Excellence in Service, and Excellence in Marketing. Present to accept the honours was General Manager of Zayani Motors Mr. Rizwan Tariq who commented on the occasion: “Zayani Motors is immensely pleased to receive this recognition of its endeavours to attain distinction as the exclusive distributor of HONGQI in Bahrain. We are committed to furthering the brand both locally and regionally and strive to bring a qualitative addition to the Kingdom’s automotive market with luxury models that push the bounds of innovation, style and comfort.”

Born in 1958, HONGQI is a Chinese luxury car marque owned by the automaker FAW Car Company, and is a subsidiary of FAW Group. The premium brand raises the bar high in the global market of luxury cars, as it represents the pride of the Chinese deluxe automotive industry, and it is known to be the choice of state leaders and prominent foreign guests.

About HONGQI:

HONGQI, the Chinese luxury car marque owned by FAW Car Company, sets new standards in the global luxury automobile market with its premium quality, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional performance. Known as the choice of state leaders and distinguished guests, HONGQI offers a range of luxury models that embody sophistication and innovation.

About Zayani Motors:

Established in 1994, Zayani Motors has come a long successful way with its continuous progress to fulfil its goals that the management had envisioned and meticulously set 30 years ago. Zayani Motors has and will always aim at providing the best quality products and services from the automotive industry to its commercial and non-commercial clients.

