As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, Gulf Bank has launched an ambitious initiative aimed at repurposing its street advertisements into reusable bags. This initiative underscores the Bank's dedication to promoting sustainable practices and reducing plastic waste.

A Remarkable Achievement in Recycling

Najla Aleisa, Chief Marketing Officer at Gulf Bank, highlighted the progress, stating, "We have successfully converted 2,300 square meters of our street advertisements into reusable bags. This initiative reflects our long-term dedication to environmental protection and aims to shift societal norms towards embracing reusable bags." Aleisa emphasized the multi-step recycling process that minimizes materials used in the advertisements. The ads are sent to a specialized recycling company where they are cleaned, sterilized, and cut into various sizes before being transformed into stylish, reusable bags suitable for multiple uses.

Strengthening Environmental Commitment

This innovative approach enhances Gulf Bank's commitment to environmental preservation and demonstrates practical efforts to reduce plastic waste and reliance on single-use plastic bags, which have detrimental effects on wildlife and marine ecosystems. Aleisa highlighted the Bank’s parallel initiative, launched earlier in the year, where approximately 100,000 reusable bags were distributed in collaboration with five cooperative societies. Each Co-op provided 20,000 bags to its members, reinforcing the Bank's dedication to sustainability.

Promoting Reusable Bags at Gulf Bank’s Events

Gulf Bank ensures the distribution of reusable and recycled bags at most of its major events, including the recent event announcing the winner of the grand prize in the AlDanah Millionaire Draw, valued at KD2,000,000. This practice not only promotes the use of reusable bags but also raises awareness about the importance of sustainability.

A Clear Roadmap for Sustainability

Aleisa affirmed that these initiatives unequivocally demonstrate Gulf Bank’s firm commitment to incorporating sustainability principles. The Bank has outlined a clear roadmap and structural plan within its 2030 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainability strategy. This strategy is aimed at maintaining robust developments in sustainability across environmental, social, and governance levels through diverse initiatives strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally.

Leading the Way to a Sustainable Future

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace, recognizing every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank ensures a simple and seamless banking experience while offering customers the choice of how and where to conduct their transactions.

Supporting Kuwait Vision 2035

Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 "New Kuwait" and works with various parties to achieve it. Through its sustainability initiatives, Gulf Bank is setting a benchmark in the banking sector for environmental responsibility and sustainable practices.

By repurposing street advertisements into reusable bags, Gulf Bank not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also inspires the community to adopt eco-friendly practices.

This initiative is a testament to Gulf Bank's commitment to making a positive impact on the environment and leading the way toward a sustainable future.