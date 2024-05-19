Muscat, Oman – Adrak Developers LLC is pleased to announce a significant partnership with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning for the development of Neighborhood 12 D (NH 12 D) within Sultan Haitham City. The signing of the Development Agreement took place at the Oman Design & Build Exhibition 2024 held at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The project signifies a commitment to redefining luxury living in Muscat. NH 12 D will encompass over 300 high-end residential units spread across a land area of 56,166 square meters. With an estimated investment value of OMR 38.7 million, the development promises to be a landmark addition to Sultan Haitham City.

The signing ceremony was held under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency Dr. Khalfan bin Said Al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, alongside other esteemed dignitaries.

Underscoring Adrak's Vision: Dr. Thomas Alexander, Chairman of Al Adrak Group of Companies, highlights the company's vision for the project: "We at Adrak are honored to partner with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning on this transformative project. Neighborhood 12 D embodies our vision for creating luxurious living spaces that elevate Muscat's residential landscape. We are confident this development will be a cornerstone of Sultan Haitham City and a testament to Oman's commitment to innovation and progress."

Highlighting Ministry's Goals: His Excellency Dr. Khalfan bin Said Al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, emphasizes the project's alignment with the Ministry's vision: "The Ministry is delighted to collaborate with Adrak Developers on Neighborhood 12 D. This project aligns perfectly with our vision for Sultan Haitham City, fostering a vibrant community and offering residents a world-class living experience. We are confident this development will contribute significantly to Muscat's growth and prosperity."

Expressing Al Adrak’s Excitement: Ryan Maxwell, Business Development Manager at Adrak Developers, shares his enthusiasm for the project: "We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting development. Neighborhood 12 D represents a unique opportunity to redefine luxury living in Muscat. It's a privilege to work alongside such esteemed partners, and we are confident this project will be a resounding success."