Muscat, May 18. Sohar International, the fastest-growing bank in Oman, has collaborated with 'Mastercard Send' to enable its retail banking customers to transfer funds internationally to more than 35 countries instantly. This strategic partnership aligns with the bank's Digital Transformation strategy by providing customers with seamless and convenient banking experiences.

Leveraging the 'Mastercard Send' platform, Sohar International’s customers can now experience instant fund transfers directly from the bank’s mobile app, eliminating the need to visit a branch. These initiatives, especially for international transactions, empower customers to benefit from favorable exchange rates while promoting financial accessibility and convenience. Consequently, this initiative aligns with the Sultanate's broader Digitalization goals and delivers tangible benefits to customers who transact through Sohar International's innovative Digital channels.

Upon introducing this platform, Mr. Abdul Qader Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated, "Our commitment to customers extends beyond traditional banking services. Through our partnership with 'MasterCard Send', we are dedicated to empowering our customers and providing them with a seamless banking experience at their convenience. This collaboration marks a significant expansion in our ecosystem of banking and beyond banking services, available at the customers' fingertips through our mobile banking app. The capabilities of 'MasterCard Send' align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional banking experiences to our customers. By offering instant international transfers, we not only support the Digitalization goals of the Sultanate but also provide tangible benefits to our customers, empowering them to thrive in their financial journeys."

Sohar International's mobile app serves as a secure and user-friendly platform for customers to conduct various financial transactions. With a wide range of premium features and ongoing offers, the app ensures that banking is not only quick and convenient but also easily accessible to customers, allowing them to manage their finances effortlessly.

With the enhanced features in its mobile app, Sohar International is putting a world of services at the customers’ fingertips, where they can plan their flights, make hotel reservations, pay all their bills, send gift cards to their beloved ones and explore exciting experiences, all in one place.

-Ends-

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com