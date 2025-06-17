Dubai, UAE: SmartCrowd — the Middle East’s first regulated real estate crowdfunding platform — has officially launched Flip, opening doors for everyday investors to participate in high-end property flips through fractional ownership.

Much more than just another real estate investment product, Flip is proven, powerful, and now accessible.

With four successful Flip projects already completed and sold, SmartCrowd is inviting more investors to take part in a market previously reserved for high-net-worth individuals.

Traditional property flipping often requires millions in upfront capital, deep industry expertise, and access to top-tier contractors, designers, and project managers. SmartCrowd has eliminated those barriers, enabling investors to co-invest in renovation projects valued up to AED 35M+, without the stress of managing the process themselves.

Flip is already delivering incredible results.

In just 10 days, SmartCrowd’s latest Flip project in Dubai Hills — valued at AED 16.2M — secured over 50% funding, demonstrating the immense demand for these exclusive opportunities.

SmartCrowd handles everything end-to-end — from sourcing undervalued properties in prime locations to overseeing the execution of high-quality renovations and reselling for maximum returns, typically within nine to 18 months. Investors simply choose a project, invest fractionally, and share in the profits upon resale.

SmartCrowd’s Flip model has already funded 10 projects worth over AED 200M, with four successful exits generating over AED 90M in value from AED 63M invested. With an average investor return of 28% over 15 months, Flip is setting a new benchmark in real estate investment efficiency.

“Most people don’t realise they can invest in large-scale property renovations without millions in the bank,” said Riz Ahmed, CEO of SmartCrowd. “Flip brings a rare opportunity to everyday investors — one that’s already working and delivering results. We’re making elite real estate flipping possible for more people than ever before. People use the phrase game-changing a lot, but Flip really is.”

Dubai’s soaring real estate market has seen a surge in demand for modern, move-in-ready homes, particularly in communities like Dubai Hills Estate, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jumeirah Islands, Al Barari, and The Palm. Flip capitalises on this trend, transforming overlooked properties into premium assets that command high resale value.

With limited access and strong investor demand, Flip opportunities don’t stay open for long — giving investors a rare chance to be part of something exclusive, lucrative, and backed by a strong track record.

About SmartCrowd

SmartCrowd is the MENA region’s first regulated real estate investment platform, licensed by the DFSA and registered with the DIFC. As a pioneer in fractional property ownership in Dubai, SmartCrowd opens the door for global investors to access prime real estate through a secure, transparent, and regulated framework. Whether through long-term rental income or short-term renovation strategies, SmartCrowd empowers individuals to grow their wealth in UAE real estate with confidence.

For more information visit smartcrowd.ae or follow SmartCrowd on Instagram and LinkedIn.