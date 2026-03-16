Initiative builds on the success of DAMAC’s Ramadan campaign supporting Emirati buyers

“We are all one nation and one family,” Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, has announced that its “Buy a Home, Get a Luxury Car” campaign will now be extended to all UAE residents. Marking the spirit of Eid and aligned with the UAE’s Year of Family, the limited-time campaign reflects the ethos expressed by the UAE’s leadership that every resident who contributes to the nation’s progress is a part of its story.

By extending the offer, DAMAC aims to celebrate the shared commitment of citizens and residents alike in building vibrant communities across the country. The initiative builds on DAMAC’s recently launched Ramadan programme for Emirati buyers. Recognising the millions of residents who have helped shape the UAE’s success and continue contributing to its growth and prosperity, the offer has now been broadened.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, said: “The UAE’s remarkable success has been built not only by its citizens, but also by the many residents who have chosen to build their lives and futures here. By extending this initiative, we want to recognise residents as true partners in the nation’s progress, while offering meaningful support for families who see the UAE as their long-term home. After all, we are all one nation and one family.”

Residents purchasing selected UAE residential units before 31 March 2026 will receive a complimentary vehicle based on the property value:

For units priced at AED 1.5 million and above: Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD

Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD For units priced at AED 3 million and above: Nissan Patrol SE Platinum City

Nissan Patrol SE Platinum City For units priced at AED 5 million and above: Nissan Patrol NISMO

The time-bound offer is designed to encourage long-term homeownership while enhancing the lifestyle value associated with property investment in Dubai.

At a time when geopolitical uncertainty continues to shape global investment decisions, Dubai’s real estate sector remains a beacon of long-term confidence. DAMAC’s Eid campaign reflects its commitment to creating communities that support families, residents and investors choosing to make their home in the UAE.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties is the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, and has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the company has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 54,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as Roberto Cavalli and de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

Live the Luxury. Visit us at www.damacproperties.com

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For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications, DAMAC Properties

Email: corporatecommunications@damacgroup.com