Dubai: Dubai’s residential and rental market has welcomed a new home furnishing brand with the launch of Two Guys Home Furnishings, a Dubai-based company offering end-to-end interior finishing solutions for homes and commercial spaces.

Operating from its showroom in Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, the company positions itself as a single point of contact for customers seeking window treatments, flooring, wall finishes and select décor elements, reducing the need to coordinate with multiple suppliers and installers.

The launch comes amid increasing demand for quicker handovers and refurbishment timelines in Dubai, particularly among tenants, landlords and property managers managing frequent move-ins and upgrades. Two Guys Home Furnishings follows a consult-led approach, offering scheduled showroom appointments as well as free home visits for measurements and assessments.

The company’s offerings include made-to-measure curtains, blinds and shutters, alongside flooring solutions such as SPC and LVT. It also provides wallpaper installation, vinyl film wrapping, carpets and a limited range of décor accents, allowing clients to complete coordinated interior updates through a single provider.

Depending on the scope of work and material availability, many installations are completed within two to three days. Applicable products are covered by a five-year warranty against manufacturing defects, and flexible payment options, including instalment plans, are available for customers planning larger upgrades.

“Our aim is to make home upgrades simpler and more predictable,” said a brand representative for the company. “By handling consultation, measurement, supply and installation through one team, we help customers save time and avoid delays that often arise when working with multiple vendors.”

Two Guys Home Furnishings caters to homeowners, tenants, landlords and fit-out managers across Dubai. Project scheduling is structured around building access requirements, working hours and delivery windows, helping minimise disruption in both occupied homes and commercial environments.

The company supports both move-in-ready finishing for new properties and phased refurbishment projects for lived-in spaces, with on-site guidance to assist clients in selecting materials that balance aesthetics with durability and performance.

For more information or to book a free consultation, visit https://www.twoguys.ae/

About Two Guys Home Furnishings

Two Guys Home Furnishings is a Dubai-based interior finishing provider dedicated to delivering seamless, end-to-end solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Operating from its outlet in Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, the company serves as a single point of contact for window treatments, flooring, wall finishes, and décor, streamlining the refurbishment process by managing consultation, measurement, supply, and installation through a unified team. Specialising in made-to-measure curtains, blinds, and shutters, alongside durable flooring such as SPC and LVT, the company also offers wallpaper installation, vinyl film wrapping, and carpets. With a focus on efficiency, many projects are completed within two to three days, backed by a five-year warranty on applicable products and flexible instalment payment options. Catering to homeowners, tenants, and property managers alike, Two Guys Home Furnishings combines aesthetic expertise with practical execution to simplify property upgrades across the UAE.

Website: https://www.twoguys.ae/

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