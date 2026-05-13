Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company (VCM) today announced a landmark collaboration with Lenovo and ClimeCo to enable sustainable industrial operations for Lenovo’s expanding manufacturing presence in Saudi Arabia.

As Lenovo establishes one of its largest global manufacturing operations in the Kingdom, the partnership will ensure that the company’s industrial growth is supported by a structured emissions management and offset strategy. Through VCM’s carbon market expertise and ClimeCo’s industry-leading decarbonization capabilities, Lenovo will address its operational emissions through carbon credits, helping advance verified, high-integrity carbon projects within the Kingdom.

This collaboration connects industrial expansion with efforts to manage environmental impact, including supporting Lenovo’s sustainability strategy, and helping to enable local economic benefits. By channeling carbon finance into the Kingdom’s voluntary carbon market ecosystem, the partnership supports a more sustainable industrialization while reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s broader climate and economic ambitions.

VCM will provide market infrastructure and advisory support to structure and facilitate the carbon credit strategy, ensuring alignment with international standards and best practices. As a recognized climate strategy leader, and a long-standing carbon offset partner to Lenovo, ClimeCo will work with Lenovo to enable a comprehensive, transparent, and credible approach to their industrial sustainability.

Fadi Saadeh, CEO at VCM, commented, “This partnership demonstrates that industrial growth and climate leadership can advance together. As Lenovo establishes one of its largest global manufacturing operations in the Kingdom, we are proud to enable a carbon strategy that embeds sustainability at the core of this expansion. Importantly, this collaboration reinforces the accelerating development of high-integrity carbon credit projects within Saudi Arabia. We are seeing tangible market demand for credits generated in the Kingdom, projects that deliver measurable emissions management while creating local environmental and economic value.

At VCM, building a robust domestic carbon ecosystem has been central to our mission. Partnerships such as this with Lenovo, VCM, and ClimeCo are connecting global industry with locally generated carbon solutions and helping to ensure that Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation is powered by a credible and growing voluntary carbon market.”

Saeed Basweidan, Director, Services and Solution Group, Lenovo Saudi Arabia said, “Lenovo is firmly committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and to embedding sustainability across our entire value chain. This means designing and manufacturing technology responsibly, investing in more efficient and resilient operations, and working closely with partners and governments to support long‑term economic development. Through this partnership, we are reinforcing our commitment to a more sustainable future for all by helping industry expand in a more responsible way, while contributing to Saudi Arabia’s broader economic transformation and environmental ambitions”.

This initiative complements Lenovo’s broader climate strategy, including their science-based net-zero emissions targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which prioritize deep emissions reductions across their operations and value chain.

“In fast-growing industrial markets, delivering measurable emissions solutions is no longer optional,” shared William Flederbach, Jr., President & CEO, ClimeCo. “This collaboration provides a concrete framework to enable effective emissions management across large-scale manufacturing.”

The agreement reinforces VCM’s role as the Kingdom’s national voluntary carbon market platform, enabling global and domestic companies to align industrial growth with credible carbon market participation and sustainable impact.

About Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company (VCM):

VCM was established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company (Saudi Tadawul Group) in October 2022. PIF holds an 80% stake and Saudi Tadawul Group holds a 20% stake in the company. VCM aims to create a credible voluntary carbon market at speed and at scale with global impact. The market prioritizes high-quality carbon credits and positive climate action. The company is creating an ecosystem that includes an exchange for the trading of voluntary carbon credits and advisory services that support organizations in their decarbonization efforts.

In October 2022, VCM hosted its first auction at the sixth Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh. In June 2023, VCM successfully auctioned 2.2 million tons of voluntary carbon credits in the largest-ever carbon credit sale in Nairobi, Kenya. In October 2023, VCM and PIF hosted the world’s first Global South Carbon Market Conference at the seventh FII edition in Riyadh. In November 2024, VCM launched the region’s largest carbon credits exchange on the side lines of COP29, while auctioning over 2.5 million tons of voluntary carbon credits in its third auction.

Follow us on

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/voluntarycarbonmarket/

X: https://twitter.com/vcm_en

Visit our website: vcm.sa

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is an award-winning leader in decarbonization, empowering global organizations with customized sustainability pathways. Our team of respected scientists and industry experts collaborates with companies, governments, and capital markets to develop tailored ESG and decarbonization solutions. Recognized for creating high-quality, impactful projects, ClimeCo is committed to helping clients achieve their goals, maximize environmental assets, and enhance their brand. Partner with ClimeCo to drive meaningful environmental change and take your climate initiatives to new heights.



Contact us at, info@climeco.com, or through our website climeco.com.

For media inquiries, please contact us at media@climeco.com.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.