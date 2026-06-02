Core42 has expanded its Buffalo AI cluster from 18MW to 60MW, adding 42MW of US AI compute capacity.

The expansion adds NVIDIA and AMD capacity to the site’s existing AMD foundation, reinforcing Core42’s broader heterogeneous AI infrastructure strategy.

“Maximus”, the existing AMD deployment, ranked No. 20 on the TOP500, validates Core42’s ability to deliver high-performance AI infrastructure at global scale.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced a 42MW expansion of its U.S. AI infrastructure at the Lake Mariner site in New York, increasing total site capacity from 18MW to 60MW of high-performance AI production infrastructure.

The expansion reflects G42’s continued capital investment in scaling AI infrastructure across the United States.

Lake Mariner serves as a North American AI infrastructure hub within Core42’s globally distributed network. The facility previously demonstrated architectural performance with the AMD Instinct MI300-based Maximus cluster securing a Top-20 ranking on the global TOP500 supercomputing list. The integration of additional AMD and NVIDIA infrastructure strengthens the site’s heterogeneous design, enabling workload optimization across multiple accelerator platforms.

Beyond Lake Mariner in Buffalo, New York, Core42’s U.S. footprint includes deployments in Dallas, Texas, Sunnyvale and Stockton, California, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, including the Condor Galaxy supercomputers, developed in collaboration with Cerebras. Together, these sites extend Core42’s heterogeneous AI architecture across the United States, enabling workload-optimized deployment for both frontier training and high-speed inference at production scale.

“We are scaling our U.S. infrastructure in line with long-term deployment programs,” said Talal M. Al Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer, Core42. “Increasing our U.S. capacity at Lake Mariner strengthens our ability to serve hyperscale, AI-native and large enterprise workloads, and further extends the build out of our AI infrastructure globally.”

The Buffalo expansion forms part of Core42’s broader international infrastructure buildout, spanning the United States, Europe and the Middle East. In 2025, the company established its European headquarters in Dublin and expanded AI compute deployments across Italy and France, alongside continued U.S. capacity growth.

Core42’s AI Cloud platform, which was introduced in October 2025, is the access layer to the distributed AI infrastructure, allowing customers to provision compute across jurisdictions under a consistent operating model. The platform supports the full AI lifecycle, from large-scale training and fine-tuning to real-time inference, leveraging heterogeneous infrastructure with multiple options to help drive optimal price-performance. With 10 operational sites globally and additional deployments planned for 2026, Core42 continues to scale the infrastructure foundation required to operate AI at national and enterprise scale.

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals. We are building the digital backbone that powers AI-native societies. We operate the G42 Intelligence Grid that turns compute into tokens at massive scale and functions as a global factory for manufactured intelligence. These foundations are essential to deploy advanced AI, unlock proprietary data, and drive real outcomes.

To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram and Core42 X.

For more information

Core42@proglobal.aeUAE

Core42@Hoffman.com EU, UK and USA