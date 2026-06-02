Shipment transported in refrigerated containers from Al Sila' Port to Abu Dhabi Fish Market.

Partnership reflects Etihad Rail Freight's ongoing efforts to expand its services and diversify cargo deliveries from source to destination.

Abu Dhabi, UAE- As part of a community-driven initiative, Etihad Rail Freight, a subsidiary of Etihad Rail which is responsible for delivering freight services, has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Fishermen Cooperative Society (ADFCS) to support local fishermen by transporting fresh fish via refrigerated containers from Al Sila' Port to Abu Dhabi Fish Market.

This initiative reflects Etihad Rail Freight’s commitment to supporting a sector deeply rooted in the UAE’s national heritage and economy, all while empowering local fishermen to grow and sustain their businesses. By transporting fresh fish with the highest standards of temperature-controlled logistics, Etihad Rail Freight has showcased its ability to provide competitive cold-chain transport solutions that preserve fish quality, reduce transit times, and deliver greater efficiency in comparison to traditional transport methods.

This collaboration also reflects Etihad Rail Freight's continuous efforts to expand its commercial partnerships and diversify the range of commodities transported across the UAE’s national rail network. The network has been instrumental in advancing the nation’s logistics sector, meeting market demands, and supporting economic growth and development.

Etihad Rail’s Freight operations are built around fully integrated first and last mile solutions, covering every stage of the freight journey, from collection at the source, through to final delivery. The shipment was transported directly from fishermen at Al Sila' Port, one of the UAE's key hubs for fishing activities and marine services, to Abu Dhabi Fish Market, with flexible, end-to-end logistics solutions designed around the specific requirements of the cargo.

This partnership reflects Etihad Rail Freight's ongoing commitment to safe, sustainable transport solutions that support the UAE's goals to reduce emissions. Building on milestones such as the country's first rail transport of passenger vehicles with Al Masaood Automobiles, Etihad Rail Freight continues to strengthen its role as a leader in building an integrated and sustainable transport ecosystem that serves the UAE's economy.

About Etihad Rail

Established in 2009, Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network. Spanning approximately 900 km, the network connects key cities, ports, and industrial hubs from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah on the eastern coast.

As part of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’, Etihad Rail plays a central role in driving national economic diversification and sustainable development. Its integrated transport system enhances supply chain efficiency, reduces carbon emissions, and strengthens connectivity across the UAE and the wider region.

Etihad Rail’s network currently supports freight operations across 11 terminals and four major ports. Looking ahead, passenger services are set to launch from 2026, offering a modern, reliable and comfortable mode of travel. The service will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, with a network of stations designed to link key urban and economic centres, providing a seamless and efficient travel experience for commuters, business travellers, and families.

For more information, please contact:

Etihad Rail Communications Department

Email: media@etihadrail.ae

Website: www.etihadrail.ae

Or Email: etihadrail@hkstrategies.com