Makkah, Saudi Arabia - RIKAZ, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer, is part of a consortium that has been awarded the East Hindawiyah project, a SAR 2 billion mixed-use development located just 1.8 kilometres from Al-Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah.

The project is being developed under the supervision of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites as part of the Kingdom's efforts to transform informal neighbourhoods into modern, integrated communities in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The consortium brings together RIKAZ, Aljada First Development Company and AlMajdiah Real Estate Company to deliver one of Makkah's largest new urban developments in a location close to the Holy Mosque.

Khalid Al Gahtani, Chairman of RIKAZ, said, “Makkah continues to attract transformative projects and strategic partnerships that reinforce its position as a global destination for investment and development. We are looking forward to seeing this vision become a reality, one that befits the stature of the Holy City.”

The East Hindawiyah project will cover approximately 235,000 square metres and will include a mix of residential, commercial, office and hospitality spaces, along with public areas designed to create a vibrant and connected community.

Located close to Al-Masjid Al-Haram, the development is expected to support economic growth, attract investment, improve infrastructure and create new opportunities for businesses and residents. The project will be delivered through a real estate investment fund managed by Jadwa Investment.

About RIKAZ:

RIKAZ is a Saudi real estate developer committed to creating high-quality residential, commercial, hospitality and mixed-use projects that support thriving communities and sustainable growth. Since 1997, the company has delivered developments across the Kingdom that create long-term value for customers, investors and communities while supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

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