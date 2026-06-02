To Strengthen Egypt’s Position as a Regional Logistics Hub

Ismail: We are proud of our collaboration with EZDK and look forward to supporting initiatives that contribute to the modernization of Egypt's strategic sectors.

Cairo: ABB Egypt announced the successful completion of a transformative crane drives modernization project at Dekheila Port, in collaboration with Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Company (EZDK). The project aims to raise operational efficiency and enhance reliability through the deployment of the latest advanced industrial technologies.

The collaboration involved ABB Egypt’s Motion Services division upgrading the port's crane operating systems using advanced drive technologies. This enhances operational reliability, minimizes maintenance challenges, and supports smoother, more efficient day-to-day operations. The project also included the integration of advanced monitoring systems, granting operational teams’ proactive capabilities to track equipment efficiency and significantly reduce unplanned downtime.

Serving as a practical model for industrial sustainability, the project focused on upgrading the existing infrastructure through a "smart retrofitting" approach rather than entirely replacing the equipment. As a result, the port successfully ensured the continuity of its operations and maintained productivity levels and safety standards, while extending the operational lifespan of its assets and accelerating digital transformation in a cost-effective and continuously scalable manner.

Commenting on this, Eng. Mohamed Ismail, Motion Services Division Manager ABB Egypt North & Central Africa, said: “For more than a century, ABB Egypt has been a trusted partner in Egypt’s industrial development journey, continuously evolving alongside the country’s ambitions and priorities. What gives such projects special importance is the opportunity they provide to build on existing infrastructure in a smarter and more sustainable way, helping customers maximize value and prepare for future operational demands. We are proud of our collaboration with Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Company and look forward to continuing to support initiatives that contribute to the modernization of strategic sectors in Egypt.”

It is worth noting that ABB Egypt continues to play a key role in supporting national strategic projects through its expertise across electrification, automation, and motion services. Through its integrated solutions and services, the company aims to help customers operate leaner and cleaner by improving productivity, optimizing energy consumption, enhancing safety standards, and enabling lower-carbon industrial operations across key sectors in Egypt.

About ABB:

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive, and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this “Engineered to Outrun.” The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB).

For more info, please visit: www.abb.com