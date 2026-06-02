Dubai: Bitget, the world's leading Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the launch of Bitget Stocks 2.0, an upgraded tokenized stock spot product designed to improve liquidity, asset transparency, and capital efficiency for tokenized equity trading.

The product is issued by Reality, a licensed RWA issuance platform, powered by Bitget's strategic support, trading access, and asset security within its ecosystem.

The upgrade is built around three product improvements: deeper stock market liquidity, 1:1 economic mapping of the underlying stock asset, and broader use of stock tokens within Bitget's margin, strategy, and yield ecosystem. Stock 2.0 is designed to connect tokenized stock trading with real equity market liquidity from global channels. This gives users a stock spot trading experience with deeper order books, lower trading friction, and faster execution directly inside the Bitget app.

The product also supports 1:1 asset mapping for eligible stock tokens. With direct stablecoin trading using USDT. Cash dividends are also converted into USDT and credited to users' accounts. Stock dividends are reflected in user balances, while corporate actions such as stock splits and reverse splits are mapped to token positions to keep economic exposure aligned with the underlying stock.

Stock 2.0 also expands the role of tokenized equities inside Bitget's ecosystem. Eligible stock tokens can be used within unified account and margin systems, and can be connected to supported tools such as spot grid, futures grid, copy trading, and selected yield products. This gives users more ways to manage capital while maintaining exposure to worldwide equity assets.

"Tokenized equities are the bridge crypto is building between global markets," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. "By 2030, we could see over 10% of global financial assets to be tokenized, which will be fueled by platforms built by access, depth, and compliance. As of today, we have successfully shipped the requirements being built for that future."

As compared to existing RWA products on platforms Bitget offers the most competitive fees in the market. The base rate is 0.1%, while the Maker/Taker fees is the same as VIP, a fixed fee of 0.05% with BGB offers and zero friction costs making it the most cost-effective route to trade stocks.

The launch builds on Bitget's early lead in tokenized equity trading, from tokenized stocks and ETFs to stock futures, and pre-IPO.

Bitget ranks amongst the first major crypto exchanges to support tokenized equities, in January 2026, the platform's cumulative tokenized stock spot volume had surpassed $1 billion, while it accounted for approximately 89% of Ondo-issued tokenized stock trading volume in December 2025. Its stock futures also crossed $10 billion in cumulative trading volume, making it a pioneer in the Universal Exchange model.

The first batch of Bitget Stocks 2.0 includes 36 newly listed stock-linked assets, covering major equities and ETFs such as Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, Alphabet, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and QQQ. Availability is subject to user jurisdiction and applicable eligibility requirements.

To learn more about Bitget Stocks 2.0, please visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.