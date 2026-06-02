Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Empire Aviation Group, a Dubai-based global provider of integrated private aviation services, has recently inducted a Bombardier Global 6500 business jet for an existing owner onto the management fleet, further strengthening ultra long-range representation in the company’s growing managed fleet. Empire Aviation supported the client throughout the onboarding process, including aircraft registration, delivery, and the recruitment and training of dedicated flight crew for both owner and charter operations.

The G6500, which will be based in Dubai, is the latest addition to the fleet and Empire Aviation expects to add further new aircraft in 2026, thanks to a strong pipeline.

Empire Aviation’s addition of the Global 6500 reflects increasing demand among private owners and charter clients for aircraft that deliver exceptional range, performance, comfort, and operational flexibility.

Positioned within the large jet category, the Bombardier Global 6500 offers an attractive balance between capability and refined luxury. With a range of approximately 6,600 nautical miles, the aircraft connects major global city pairs such as London–Hong Kong and Los Angeles–Dubai nonstop, enabling seamless international travel with a high degree of efficiency. With cruising at speeds of up to Mach 0.90, the Global 6500 is designed to minimise travel time while maximising passenger comfort.

Inside the cabin, the aircraft offers a sophisticated and highly functional environment tailored to the needs of business and leisure travellers. Multiple living zones—including lounge, dining or conference areas, and a private suite—allow passengers to transition easily between productivity, relaxation, and rest during long-haul flights.

A defining feature of the aircraft is Bombardier’s innovative ‘Nuage’ seating, engineered to provide a unique ‘zero-gravity’ comfort experience that significantly reduces fatigue on extended journeys. Combined with an exceptionally quiet cabin, advanced circadian lighting technology designed to help reduce jet lag, and a state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system featuring true 4K displays and premium audio, the onboard experience is world class. Bombardier’s Smooth Flex Wing technology enhances ride quality by reducing the effects of turbulence, delivering one of the smoothest flying experiences available in business aviation today.

Paras P. Dhamecha, Founder and Managing Director of Empire Aviation Group, commented: “The Bombardier Global 6500 hits the sweet spot for owners and charter. It’s an excellent choice and joins several long-range aircraft on our managed fleet. These are popular among our owners and charter clients and it’s easy to see why. The aircraft’s versatility is a key advantage. Despite its ultra-long-range capability, the Global 6500 can still operate efficiently into a wide range of airports worldwide.”

The regional private aviation sector is proving to be resilient and continuing to deliver unique capability and value for owners and charter users. Demand for private aviation services remains strong, driven by increasing interest from high-net-worth individuals and families, corporates and government entities.

“Aircraft management is at the heart of our service and our focus is on maximising asset value for aircraft owners while delivering safe, efficient and highly personalised services. It’s all about building confidence with owners, who want the reassurance of entrusting their multimillion-dollar assets – such as the G6500 - to experienced managers,” added Paras Dhamecha.

About Empire Aviation Group

Founded in Dubai in 2007, Empire Aviation Group is a global private aviation company providing integrated services including aircraft management, charter, sales and CAMO. The company operates one of the region’s largest managed fleets of business jets, with aircraft based in multiple international locations. Empire Aviation holds AOCs in the UAE and San Marino and operates across key global markets including Europe, the United States, India, Africa and Southeast Asia. The company is also the authorised International Sales Representative for Gulfstream business aircraft in India. Empire Aviation employs a team of 130 aviation specialists worldwide and has received multiple industry awards for service excellence.

Media contact:

Jonathan Walsh

WPR Dubai

+971 50 458 8610

jon@wprme.net