Kuwait - Jazeera Airways today announced the launch of its “Buy Now, Fly Now” campaign, offering customers up to 20% off on fares across all destinations in its network

This special campaign provides travelers with an excellent opportunity to plan their summer holidays and upcoming trips at exceptional value.

The limited-time promotion is available for booking from 2 June to 6 June 2026, with travel valid from 2 June until 30 June 2026.

Passengers can enjoy convenient direct connectivity from Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) at Kuwait International Airport to a wide range of leisure, family, and business destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Central and South Asia, and beyond, including Jazeera Airways’ newest destinations of Bergamo (Milan), London Luton, and Budapest.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazeera Airways, said:

"At Jazeera Airways, we are committed to providing our customers with affordable and convenient travel options throughout the year. Our ‘Buy Now, Fly Now’ campaign gives travelers the opportunity to enjoy significant savings this summer while exploring our growing network of destinations during the busy summer travel season. We encourage customers to book early and take advantage of this limited-time offer."

Customers are encouraged to book through Jazeera Airways’ official website, mobile application, or by calling 177 to secure the best fares during the promotional period.