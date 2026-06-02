Reflecting its unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy work environment, Orange Jordan carried out various activities on World Day for Safety and Health at Work, which fell on 28th April 2026, over several weeks. This comes as part of the company’s efforts to raise awareness about health and safety among employees, as it constantly seeks to provide a workspace that offers the highest levels of security while reducing potential risks and preventing diseases.

In cooperation with the Mind Clinic Group for mental wellness, the company organized an online awareness session for employees, focusing on psychological safety in the workplace. Moreover, an episode of the internal radio show “Orange Radio” was dedicated to the occasion, hosting the clinic’s professional therapist Dina Bani Mustafa to discuss the importance of mental health and its ultimate impact on increasing productivity and enhancing levels of job satisfaction.

In parallel, the company sent employees an instruction letter via internal communication channels along with a video from the Safety Department stressing the need to fully commit to safety standards and preventive measures within the work environment. It also underscored climate change and its repercussions on public health and plans to employ artificial intelligence and virtual reality to promote occupational safety.

The company also launched the "Safety Champion" competition for the technical field, as part of its approach aiming to boost engagement and participation, that included a set of quizzes around occupational health and safety topics via a digital platform. Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, is planned to honor the winners of the competition and the employees who most adhere to public safety standards while performing their duties.

Orange Jordan affirmed its belief in the true value of investing in safe work practices for its employees, and its objective to facilitate a sustainable work environment as part of its excellence and corporate culture, relying on applying the highest international standards to ensure the safety and health of all its employees. It embodied this dedication by renewing the ISO certificate for occupational safety management systems (ISO 45001:2018) for the third consecutive year in 2025.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible, and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.