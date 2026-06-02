Al-Baker: A new step in NBK's journey towards enhancing digital innovation.

A comprehensive savings experience combining smart tools, flexible rewards, and a seamless digital experience.

National Bank of Kuwait announced the launch of its eSavings Account, a fully digital savings account designed to help customers build effective savings plans and effortlessly achieve their financial goals.

This account is available exclusively through the NBK Mobile Banking App, offering an intuitive, personalized savings experience powered by a suite of smart tools that make saving more flexible and seamless, keeping pace with the evolving needs of customers in a rapidly digitizing banking world.

The eSavings Account relies on three innovative features that provide customers with a practical way to manage their savings. The Auto Saver option allows periodic transfers of specified amounts to the savings account. Additionally, the Save the Change service rounds up every purchase made at the point of sale or online using the selected debit card and transfers the difference directly to the account. Finally, the Tap to Save feature lets customers transfer a set amount with a single tap in the app.

These tools represent a comprehensive savings system that helps customers grow their savings effortlessly and in a way that suits their financial lifestyle. Whether customers are saving for a summer vacation, building an emergency fund, or planning for upcoming school fees, the eSavings Account offers tools that seamlessly fit into everyday life. For example, a young professional can use Auto Saver to automatically set aside part of their salary each month, ensuring consistent progress toward a financial goal without extra effort. Someone who frequently shops—both online and in stores—can enable Save the Change to turn small everyday purchases into meaningful savings over time, without even noticing the difference. And for those who prefer more flexibility, Tap to Save provides a quick way to move money into their savings whenever they feel they can spare a little extra. Together, these features empower customers to grow their savings organically and effortlessly, making it easier to stay disciplined and achieve short‑ or long‑term financial aspirations.

Moreover, the new account offers flexible reward options, allowing customers to choose the most suitable way to use their savings. This includes receiving competitive monthly interest or earning loyalty points on the eSavings Account upon meeting target deadlines. This flexible system enhances the overall experience and offers customers multiple options aligned with their future aspirations.

A fully Digital Experience

The eSavings Account offers a 100% digital experience. Any customer aged 18 or older can open an account electronically, set up a savings plan, and track their progress step-by-step through an interactive and user-friendly savings journey. This can be done via the NBK Mobile Banking App, anytime and anywhere, without the need to visit branches or conduct any paper transactions.

The account also helps customers create a personal savings plan with a duration ranging from one month to five years, with the option to set a target amount starting from KD 200 up to KD 5,000, giving customers high flexibility in designing their financial plans.

The launch of this eSavings Account comes as part of NBK’s strategy to enhance digital innovation and provide advanced banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers and keep pace with their aspirations for easier and smarter services.

In this context, Mr. Fahad Abdulrahman Al-Baker, Principal - Liabilities Products at NBK, said: "The eSavings Account represents a new step in the Bank's journey towards enhancing digital innovation and developing more advanced and user-friendly banking solutions. The account is designed to give customers a comprehensive savings experience that combines smart tools, flexible rewards, and a seamless digital experience, helping them plan their financial future with confidence and clarity”.

Al-Baker also explained that customers today are looking for practical and user-friendly solutions, which is why NBK has been keen to develop innovative features such as Auto Saver, Save the Change, and instant Tap to Save, to facilitate the saving process and make it a natural part of daily transactions.

Finally, he noted that through this new product, NBK reaffirms its unwavering commitment to developing innovative digital services that enhance the customers’ experience and support their financial vision, especially with the rapid shift towards digital banking services, which have become an essential part of modern financial lifestyles.

NBK will continue to invest in modern technology to ensure the provision of banking services that enhance the daily customer experience and meet their evolving needs, with a focus on developing digital products that contribute to promoting financial literacy, facilitating money management, and achieving customers' financial goals, which reflects the Bank's ongoing commitment to providing real and sustainable value to the community.