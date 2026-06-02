Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced a Special Prorate Agreement (SPA) with Myanmar Airways International, expanding travel options between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

The agreement enables guests to book travel on a single itinerary between Jeddah or Madinah and Yangon, with connections via key regional hubs including Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Dubai.

Guests will benefit from coordinated itineraries across both airlines’ networks, enabling a streamlined booking process across Saudia and Myanmar Airways International.

The partnership expands Saudia’s reach into Myanmar and strengthens its connectivity with Southeast Asia, supporting growing travel demand between the two markets.

Saudia serves more than 100 destinations across four continents and continues to expand its global network through new routes and strategic partnerships. These efforts support Saudia’s mission of bringing the world to the Kingdom while enhancing travel options for guests.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked second globally for on-time performance (OTP) in 2025, according to Cirium. Saudia was also recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.



For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com