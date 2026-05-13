Dubai, UAE, du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, announced the launch of its next-generation industrial AI platform under du Tech’s portfolio, specifically designed to serve the industrial sector in the UAE. The platform features multi-cloud capabilities powered by du Tech’s National Hypercloud, enabling industrial enterprises across the UAE to adopt AI technologies within a secure environment that aligns with the national digital sovereignty agenda.

The platform is further enhanced by pre-built industrial AI models designed to optimize factory performance across key use cases, including manufacturing efficiency, asset management, quality control, and energy optimization. In addition, its no-code AI modelling capabilities allow organizations to develop and deploy their own AI models using proprietary data, giving them greater control over data usage, governance, and deployment transparency through explainable AI. This approach moves beyond traditional “black box” systems to deliver reliable, SOP-ready outcomes.

du Tech is collaborating with Bosch Software Digital Solutions (Bosch SDS) to align go-to-market strategies and accelerate ecosystem development, enabling enterprises to adopt AI-driven industrial solutions with confidence and at scale.

Jasim Alawadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, said: “By combining du Tech’s sovereign cloud and digital infrastructure with Bosch SDS’s global industrial expertise, we are enabling organizations to unlock the full value of their data and transform complex operations into actionable intelligence, while maintaining the highest standards of security, transparency, and control. This collaboration reflects du’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for industrial growth and digital sovereignty.”

The announcement was made during du’s participation in the fifth edition of ‘Make it in the Emirates’ (MIITE) 2026, held from 4-7 May, where du Tech served as the strategic sponsor of the ‘Intelligence Hub’ at the forum. During the event, du Tech showcased its latest innovations in industrial AI and digital transformation, reflecting its commitment to supporting industrial growth and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies in the UAE.

du Tech showcased the platform capabilities through an interactive, real-time demonstration designed as a live industrial control environment at MIITE. The experience enabled visitors to explore practical AI applications, simulate operational scenarios such as equipment anomalies and production inefficiencies, and engage with AI-driven recommendations that improve performance and operational outcomes.

This initiative further strengthens du’s position as a trusted strategic partner for digital services, solutions, and innovation, while reinforcing its leadership in sovereign industrial AI in the UAE. It also highlights the company’s growing role in accelerating AI-driven digital transformation and supporting the nation’s goals for economic diversification and sustainable industrial growth.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

For more information visit: www.du.ae