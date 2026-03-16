Amman, Jordan and Abu Dhabi, UAE – 16 March 2026: AB Xelerate, Arab Bank’s Fintech Accelerator, and Fuze, MENA’s leading digital assets infrastructure provider, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore collaboration opportunities in digital asset products and services within the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

This collaboration aims to advance Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision by contributing to financial innovation, strengthening digital financial infrastructure, and enabling the development of regulated, future-ready financial services that boost competitiveness and foster economic growth.

AB Xelerate and Fuze will collaboratively assess potential digital asset use cases, leveraging Fuze’s Digital Assets-as-a-Service (DaaS) infrastructure within a regulated environment alongside Arab Bank’s advanced banking expertise and extensive regional presence. The collaboration will focus on enabling secure, compliant, and user-friendly digital asset offerings that are designed to align with applicable regulatory requirements and security standards, and can be integrated into Arab Bank’s existing digital channels, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Eric Modave, Arab Bank Deputy CEO/Chief Operating Officer commented: “Digital assets are an emerging area in the financial services industry, and collaborating with Fuze, a regional expert in regulated digital assets infrastructure is aligned with our commitment to deliver compliant and secure, value-driven solutions for Arab Bank customers.”

Mohammed Ali Yusuf, Fuze CEO, added: “We are honoured to collaborate with AB Xelerate on future-facing digital asset use cases, supported by Jordan’s regulated sandbox environment. Responsible financial services innovation must be built on secure, compliant infrastructure. Over the coming months, we look forward to supporting AB Xelerate’s team with next-generation solutions.”

The MOU comes as part of AB Xelerate’s mission to continuously evolve and grow Arab Bank’s digital financial services and offerings. It aims to support the exploration and development of digital assets strategy, product design and implementation, operating models, risk and compliance considerations and technical integration. These activities are conducted within applicable regulatory frameworks, including participation in the Jordan Regulatory Sandbox (JoRegBox) and oversight by the relevant regulatory authorities in Jordan.

The collaboration reflects growing institutional interest in digital asset innovation within regulated environments and reflects evolving market interest in trusted, bank-led digital assets innovation. Both parties are committed to responsible innovation aligned with the applicable regulatory requirements, and robust risk management frameworks and consumer standards.

This cooperation between AB Xelerate and Fuze supports the ongoing evolution of the region’s digital assets ecosystem, as financial institutions explore new technologies within clear regulatory environments.

To learn more about AB Xelerate, visit https://abxelerate.com/ For more information about Fuze’s digital assets infrastructure services visit https://fuze.finance/.

*The collaboration is subject to applicable regulatory approvals