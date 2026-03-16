Kuwait - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia opened all of its land borders without being asked, a testament to its inherent generosity, genuine and fraternal cooperation and a sense of responsibility in the midst of the drone and missile attacks, say high-ranking sources.

In a statement to the newspaper, sources pointed out that this is not strange for the Saudi brothers, who have proven to be a reliable partner, as shown from the very first hours of the brutal Iraqi invasion in 1990.

“In a noble gesture, as it is customary for our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, orders were issued to open all borders for entry into and exit from Kuwait,” sources affirmed.

Sources revealed that the Saudi General Directorate of Passports opened 44 lanes at the Khafji border with Kuwait to expedite procedures, indicating that these lanes operate round the clock to serve all those traveling by land.

They said this expansion aims to reduce congestion and ease movement through the Khafji border, which connects the Eastern Province with Kuwait, while facilitating the entry of large transport vehicles and cargo, and streamlining the transport of goods to prevent the shortage of essential supplies.

They asserted “we say to our Saudi brothers: Thank you for this great brotherly stance … Thank you for the honorable positions, thank you for the neighborly support, and thank you for the stances of Saudi Arabia, which considers Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as one nation, one people and brothers, and strives to overcome difficulties without expecting anything in return. We reiterate that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are brothers, and their relationship has been established since time immemorial… May Allah reward our brothers abundantly.”

They also emphasized that the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior is exerting its utmost efforts round the clock, in accordance with the directives of the political leadership.

They stated that the ministry is fully aware that the relationship between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia is based on the principles of cooperation and integration, which require no further explanation, as times of crisis clearly demonstrate how all roles complement one another in the spirit of teamwork.

They quoted Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Fahad bin Abdulaziz – may Allah have mercy on him – as saying, “there is no Saudi Arabia without Kuwait, and there is no Kuwait without Saudi Arabia. It is a shared existence, geography, history and destiny.”

They added that Kuwait appreciates the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in facilitating travel between the two countries, pointing out that this significant gesture reflects the shared destiny of the two brotherly nations.

They said Kuwait is always keen on maintaining its strong relationship with the Kingdom, a position that resonates deeply among Kuwaitis and underscores the vital bond between the two brotherly nations. “This critical period reveals the true character of our historic leaders, who spare no effort in alleviating the suffering of their brothers. This is our pledge to the Kingdom of Goodness,” they concluded.

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