RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports has announced the commencement of receiving online applications for Makkah entry permits for resident workers during the 2026 Hajj season.

Applications can be submitted via the Absher and Muqeem portals, and there is no need for in-person visits to passport offices in this respect. All arrangements are in place in this regard through technical integration with the Makkah Entry Permit service, the directorate revealed.

The Absher Individuals platform is designated for permit issuance for GCC citizens, Premium Residency holders, investors, mothers of Saudi citizens, domestic workers, and non-Saudi family members.

The Muqeem portal serves employees of Makkah-based establishments and those with employment contracts with such establishments during the Hajj season.

Meanwhile, the Public Security Directorate confirmed that the regulation of banning those expatriates, who do not possess an official permit, from entering Makkah came into effect on Monday, April 13. Public Security said the measures apply to residents who do not hold a permit issued by the relevant authority to work at the holy sites, or a residency permit (iqama) issued in Makkah, or a Hajj permit.

The directorate added that entry permits for residents working during the Hajj season are issued electronically through the Absher Individuals platform and the Muqeem Portal, in technical integration with Tasreeh, the unified digital platform for issuing Hajj permits.

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