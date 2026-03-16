Dubai, UAE: Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, today announced its contribution to INTERPOL-coordinated Operation Synergia III, a global cybercrime operation targeting malicious infrastructure used in phishing, malware, and ransomware campaigns.

The international operation, conducted between July 2025 and January 2026, involved law enforcement agencies from 72 countries and territories, resulting in the arrest of 94 people—with another 110 individuals still under investigation— the takedown of more than 45,000 malicious IP addresses and servers, and the seizure of 212 electronic devices and servers linked to cybercriminal activity.

As part of the operation, Group-IB provided threat intelligence on phishing infrastructure and malicious servers used by cybercriminal networks. Leveraging its adversary-centric threat intelligence, the company shared information on phishing domains, hosting infrastructure supporting those campaigns, and servers distributing malware such as infostealers, helping investigators identify and disrupt cybercriminal infrastructure across multiple jurisdictions.

“Cybercriminal groups rely on complex infrastructure to scale phishing and malware operations globally,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB. “Operation Synergia III demonstrates how close cooperation between law enforcement agencies and private-sector partners can significantly disrupt these networks. By sharing intelligence on malicious infrastructure and attacker tactics, Group-IB remains committed to supporting global efforts to dismantle cybercrime operations and protect organizations and individuals worldwide.”

Neal Jetton, INTERPOL’s Director of the Cybercrime Directorate, said: “Cybercrime in 2026 is more sophisticated and destructive than ever before, but Operation Synergia III stands as a powerful testament to what global cooperation can achieve. INTERPOL remains at the forefront of this fight, uniting law enforcement agencies and private sector experts to dismantle criminal networks, disrupt emerging threats and protect victims around the world.”

Operation Synergia III targeted a wide range of cybercriminal activities, including fraudulent websites, phishing campaigns, malware distribution, ransomware attacks, romance scams, and credit card fraud schemes. Investigations revealed thousands of malicious domains and servers used by criminals to impersonate financial institutions, government platforms, and legitimate services in order to steal personal information and financial data from victims.

During the operation, authorities uncovered several large-scale criminal schemes across multiple regions. In Macau, China, investigators identified more than 33,000 phishing and fraudulent websites impersonating casinos, banks, and government services to steal personal data and payment information. In Togo, police dismantled a fraud ring involved in social media account hacking, romance scams, and extortion, where criminals impersonated victims online to manipulate their contacts into transferring money. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, authorities arrested 40 suspects connected to a wide range of cybercrime schemes, including loan scams, job fraud, identity theft, and credit card fraud, seizing more than 130 electronic devices used in the operations.

Group-IB maintains long-standing partnerships with international law enforcement organizations including INTERPOL, Europol, and AFRIPOL, providing threat intelligence and investigative support to global cybercrime investigations. Leveraging its predictive threat and fraud intelligence capabilities, as well as its adversary-centric approach to tracking cybercriminal infrastructure and tactics, Group-IB helps transform technical indicators into actionable intelligence. Through its global network of cybercrime investigators and regional expertise, the company supports coordinated efforts to disrupt cybercriminal operations and strengthen cyber resilience worldwide.

As cybercrime continues to grow in scale and sophistication, public-private partnerships remain critical to dismantling cybercriminal infrastructure and strengthening global cyber resilience. Group-IB will continue to support international law enforcement agencies in identifying emerging cyber threats and disrupting criminal networks worldwide.

About Group-IB

Established in 2003, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime globally. Headquartered in Singapore, and with Digital Crime Resistance Centers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, Group-IB analyses and neutralizes regional and country-specific cyber threats via its Unified Risk Platform, offering unparalleled defense through its industry-leading Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management solutions, catering to government, retail, healthcare, gaming, financial sectors, and beyond. Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement agencies like INTERPOL, Europol, and AFRIPOL to fortify cybersecurity worldwide, and has been awarded by advisory agencies including Datos Insights, Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and KuppingerCole.

For more information, visit us at www.group-ib.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Discover our podcasts to hear from leading voices on Masked Actors and Fraud Intel, where top cybersecurity experts share real-world experiences, emerging trends, and practical insights to help you stay one step ahead in the fight against cyber crime.

Media Contacts