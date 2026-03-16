In collaboration with Alnahda Society, Art of Heritage, and Saut: The Voice of Down Syndrome Society, the gathering honoured the women shaping Saudi society through entrepreneurship, cultural preservation, and community advocacy

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: International Women’s Day offers a moment to reflect on the achievements, resilience, and influence of women across every part of society. At Fairmont Riyadh, the occasion was marked by a panel discussion in the Mecca Meeting Room on March 8th, focused on meaningful dialogue around women’s leadership. Bringing together leaders, changemakers, and members of the community, the event sought to highlight the role of women in shaping the future of the Kingdom.

The evening began with a opening speech from Dr. Miznah Alomair, CEO of Alnahda Society, who welcomed guests and introduced the distinguished speakers. Her words set the tone for a discussion centred on leadership, entrepreneurship, and the importance of initiatives that uplift communities. Three remarkable voices guided the conversation, each drawing on both personal experiences and professional insight.

Hala Al Rasheed, Senior Advocacy Specialist at Alnahda Society joined the discussion to showcase the evolving role of women within Saudi Arabia and the importance of building supportive networks that encourage participation and growth. Her perspective reflected the mission of the organization, a nonprofit established in 1962 that focuses on empowering women socially and economically.

Meanwhile, HRH Princess Nourah Alfaisal, CEO of Art of Heritage, highlighted the role of women in preserving cultural identity through creativity and storytelling. As part of Art of Heritage’s mission, Saudi women become custodians of traditional garments and textiles, reviving historic techniques and ensuring these cultural treasures continue to be cherished for generations to come.

Zaina Zaidan, CEO of Saut: The Voice of Down Syndrome Society, shared her journey as a woman leading meaningful change within the community. Through her work advocating for individuals with Down Syndrome and their families in Saudi Arabia, she emphasised the importance of education, awareness, and compassion in building a more inclusive society.

Throughout the evening, the discussion moved naturally between personal stories, professional lessons, and reflections on the importance of community support. The event closed with remarks from Lynn Mhanna, Director of Sales & Marketing at Fairmont Riyadh, who thanked the speakers and attendees for openly sharing their journeys.

Reflecting on the evening, Lynn Mhanna, Director of Sales & Marketing at Fairmont Riyadh, shared, ‘International Women’s Day is all about recognising and celebrating the contributions of women in Saudi Arabia and across the world. As hoteliers, it’s our responsibility to create spaces where important conversations around leadership, empowerment, and inclusion can take place. It was truly an honour for our team to host and learn from such accomplished women, and I believe everyone left the evening feeling inspired by their stories, perspectives, and the difference they continue to make.’

At its heart, Fairmont Riyadh continues to serve as a gathering place where meaningful conversations can unfold and communities can connect. Through moments like these, hospitality becomes a platform for dialogue, awareness, and shared inspiration. In the spirit of International Women’s Day, the evening reflected how women’s leadership continues to shape communities, strengthen families, and open new paths for the generations to come.

About Fairmont Riyadh

Opened in 2019, Fairmont Riyadh marked the debut of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The hotel is one of the first luxury properties located between the airport and the city centre, positioning itself as a destination for both business and luxury leisure travellers. Just steps away from the Business Gate Complex and a short drive from key city landmarks, including Riyadh Front, Kingdom Centre Tower, Diriyah, the National Museum of Saudi Arabia, and the upscale lifestyle destination Via Riyadh, it offers seamless access to the capital’s most sought-after addresses.

The striking domed façade and subtly chic, gilded interiors are the work of acclaimed LW Design Group. The property features 258 rooms and 40 suites, complete with signature Fairmont bedding and state-of-the-art amenities, while bathrooms offer shower and tub combinations, designer toiletries, and bidets. Additional features across the stylish urban property include concierge services, five dining outlets, a spa with separate lounges for both ladies and gentlemen, 24-hour room service, complimentary on-site parking, events and meeting spaces, and a business centre with express check-in and check-out.