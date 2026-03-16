Total market cap across the 100 companies stands at $3.7 trillion.

The UAE remains at the top with 35 companies, followed by Saudi Arabia with 34 firms

Saudi Arabia leads in terms of market value, accounting for about 64% of the total.

The energy sector dominates in terms of market value, driven primarily by Aramco.

Dubai: Forbes Middle East has released its ranking of the 100 Most Valuable Companies in the Middle East, highlighting the firms leaving their mark in the region’s capital markets and contributing to economic growth.

The total market capitalisation across the 12 stock exchanges in the MENA region stood at $4.3 trillion as of January 2026, with the top 100 listed companies accounting for $3.7 trillion – equivalent to about 86% of the region's total listed market value, indicating the level of concentration of wealth at the top. This ranking is based on market capitalisation data from 12 stock exchanges across 11 MENA countries as of January 31, 2026.

The UAE leads the ranking by company count, with 35 firms featured on the list, followed closely by Saudi Arabia with 34, Qatar with 11, Morocco with nine, and Kuwait with six.

In terms of scale, Saudi Arabia commands a dominant position. Saudi-listed firms account for $2.4 trillion of the combined market value of the top 100, representing about 64% of the total. A significant share of that weight is attributable to Saudi Aramco, which tops the ranking with a market capitalisation of $1.7 trillion. Aramco alone represents nearly 40% of the total market value of all listed companies across the region.

Banking and financial services remain the most represented sector, with 34 companies and a combined market value of $732.6 billion. However, despite comprising just nine companies, the energy sector commands $1.9 trillion in market capitalisation, underscoring the enduring centrality of oil and gas to the region's corporate landscape.

GCC countries collectively account for 88% of the companies featured in the ranking, reinforcing the Gulf's position as the dominant force in the region's corporate landscape. The top 10 is evenly split between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, further cementing their status as the region’s two corporate centres of gravity.

Top 10 Most Valuable Companies in The Middle East 2026

1 | Saudi Aramco

Country: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Sector: Energy

Energy Market value: $1.7 trillion

2 | International Holding Company (IHC)

Country: UAE

UAE Sector: Investments

Investments Market value: $238.6 billion

3 | alrajhi bank

Country: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Sector: Banks & Financial Services

Banks & Financial Services Market value: $114.3 billion

4 | TAQA Group

Country: UAE

UAE Sector: Energy

Energy Market value: $87.9 billion

5 | Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden)

Country: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Sector: Industrials

Industrials Market value: $80.2 billion

6 | ADNOC Gas

Country: UAE

UAE Sector: Energy

Energy Market value: $75.4 billion

7 | Saudi National Bank (SNB)

Country: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Sector: Banks & Financial Services

Banks & Financial Services Market value: $71.8 billion

8 | stc group

Country: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Sector: Telecommunications

Telecommunications Market value: $59.2 billion

9 | First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Country: UAE

UAE Sector: Banks & Financial Services

Banks & Financial Services Market value: $56 billion

10 | Emirates NBD Group

Country: UAE

UAE Sector: Banks & Financial Services

Banks & Financial Services Market value: $53.5 billion

Click here for the complete ranking of the 100 Most Valuable Companies in the Middle East 2026.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Basma Aly Sadek: basma@forbesmiddleeast.com