Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of its strategic vision for early investment in national talent, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) in collaboration with the Nafis Youth Council has announced the launch of the second batch of the 'Alpha Program. ETCC has partnered with Emirates National Schools in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain to run this program, which specifically targets Emirati middle school students, with the aim of giving them a unique opportunity to explore the work environment in the private sector and develop their future skills at an early age. The program will be implemented in collaboration with leading private-sector companies, such as Presight PwC, Atkins Realis, Deloitte, and Bee'ah Group.

The program aligns with the Nafis program long-term strategic direction and the UAE leadership’s vision to prepare a generation ready for ongoing economic transformation By equipping 'Generation Alpha' with the critical awareness and competencies, the initiative ensures they become the preferred choice in the labor market.

The Alpha Program aims to instill private sector work culture among Emirati students from a young age. It will educate them about future career opportunities, help them explore promising career paths based on their personal interests, and develop their life and work skills.

His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said: “We firmly believe that preparing the next generation for the job market starts at early stages of their education. The Alpha Program is an important opportunity to introduce students to the demands of the work environment across industries, especially within the private sector. Such exposure will significantly boost their confidence in their capabilities. The program is also designed to hone their practical and personal skills, supporting the nation’s vision for a more prepared and resilient future generation.”

The Alpha Program consists of two phases. The first phase begins today with interactive workshops organized at the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain branches of Emirates National Schools. It will be delivered by members of the Nafis Youth Council, and enable students to explore future careers and develop their personal and professional skills, including resume writing and interview skills. The second phase is a five-day job simulation, in partnership with leading companies such as Presight PwC, Atkins Realis, Deloitte, and Bee'ah Group, where students will experience a real-world work environment in the private sector, boosting their confidence and honing their skills.

About the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council:

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council was established pursuant to Federal Decree-Law No. (27) of 2021. The Council is responsible for implementing the government program “Nafis,” which supports the employment of UAE nationals in the private sector. It works on developing and executing long-term strategies to qualify and develop national human capital, while providing innovative training and guidance programs that enhance Emiratis' competitiveness in the labor market. For more information, visit: etcc.gov.ae.

About the Nafis Program:

The Nafis program is a federal government initiative launched in September 2021 as part of the "Fifty Projects" to serve as a national transformation tool on the path to human development in the UAE. The program aims to enhance the competitive efficiency of Emirati talents and enable them to integrate effectively into the private sector. Nafis focuses on building sustainable partnerships between the public and private sectors and providing financial support, training, and career guidance. For more information, visit the Nafis platform at nafis.gov.ae.