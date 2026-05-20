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AlexBank announced its financial results for the financial period ended 31-Mar 2026, where the bank delivered a strong performance supporting by a notable growth in net interest income and fees and commissions, Despite the ongoing economic challenges
Key Highlights
- Total assets EGP 263.7 billion (+8.86% vs December 2025)
- Net loans and facilities to customers and banks: EGP 86.4 billion (+7.11 % vs December 2025)
- Total customer deposits: EGP 201.06 billion (+8.25% vs. December 2025)
- Capital adequacy ratio 28.16% (+0.62 %) vs. 27.54 % December 2025)
- Net profit for the financial period EGP 3.57 billion
- Net profit for the financial period before tax: EGP 5.03 billion
- Net interest income, Fees & commissions: EGP 6.4 billion
Financial Performance:
Balance Sheet:
- Total Assets have grown to EGP 263.7 billion (+8.86% vs December 2025)
- Net loans and facilities to customers and banks increased by (+7.11% vs December 2025) and reached EGP 86.4 billion
- Total Deposits have reached EGP 201.6 billion (8.25% vs December 2025), resulting in a net loans to deposit ratio of 42.99%.
- ALEXBANK remains one of the most solid banks in terms of capital adequacy ratio that reaching to 28.16% well above the regulatory minimum required by Central Bank
- ALEXBANK achieved annualized return on average assets at 5.65%, and annualized return on average equity at 43.82 %. This set of results highlights ALEXBANK’s dedication to delivering solid results to its shareholders.
Income Statement:
- Total net interest, fees and commissions income increased significantly to EGP 6.4 billion (+5.39% vs March 2025), supported with net interest income at EGP 5.57 billion (+1.6% vs March 2025) and net income from fees and commissions at EGP 0.83 billion (+40% vs March 2025)
- Administrative expenses amounted to EGP (1.48) billion (+16.87% vs March 2025)
- Net profit before income tax of EGP 5.03 billion
- ALEXBANK has contributed to support the Egyptian economy through the growth of its assets and liabilities, Forming total Taxes amounting to EGP (1.46) billion during the First Quarter of 2026.
- Net profit after income tax reached EGP 3.57 billion
- ALEXBANK is implementing a cost optimization strategy that leads to achieve an impressive cost-to-income ratio of 24.4%