

Connect Homes, a leading real estate marketing and consultancy firm, has announced a record-breaking growth surge during the first half of 2026.



The company successfully broke past the EGP 7 billion mark in achieved sales, and is now targeting a year-end milestone of EGP 16 billion. Driven by a robust expansion strategy and deep client trust across its key markets in Egypt and the UAE, this performance marks a pivotal chapter in the firm's growth trajectory.



Moataz Eid, CCO at Connect Homes, stated that the exceptional sales boom during the first two quarters of 2026 is a direct extension of the company's phenomenal success in 2025. Last year, the firm recorded total sales of EGP 10 billion across the Egyptian and Dubai markets—representing a 30% growth rate compared to 2024. This rapid momentum was largely fueled by expanding its branches and scaling its sales workforce to over 500 specialized consultants.



He highlighted that current real estate demand is heavily concentrated in specific investment hotspots, most notably the Sixth Settlement and Mostakbal City. These premium locations continue to attract top-tier developers who are offering exclusive packages and competitive opportunities for buyers. In light of this, Moataz Eid emphasized the critical importance of selecting reputable developers with proven track records to mitigate risks related to delivery delays or compromised construction quality.



With over 13 years of deep-rooted experience in the real estate market, Connect Homes prides itself on serving as an unbiased advisor and strategic investment shield for its clients. Moataz Eid noted that the Egyptian market is currently undergoing a healthy price-correction phase characterized by relative stability without sudden spikes.



To stimulate buying activity, developers are introducing unprecedented flexible payment plans and extended installment options, making it an ideal time for securing primary homes, coastal properties, or commercial and administrative investments.



Looking ahead, the CCO expressed strong optimism about the sector's long-term resilience, reiterating that Egyptian real estate remains the ultimate safe haven for capital preservation. He predicted gradual, natural price increases in the coming period, driven by recent hikes in fuel and energy prices which have inherently impacted raw material costs like steel and cement.



Moataz Eid concluded that Egypt's unprecedented urban boom, combined with flexible credit facilities offered by developers, will effectively absorb these market variables, ensuring a steady influx of local and foreign investments.