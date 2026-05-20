Financial Highlights for the three-month period ended 31 March 2026:

Gross revenue reached AED 218.8 million, up from AED 184.8 million in Q1 2025

Net revenue reached AED 208.3 million, a 17.8% year-on-year increase

Gross profit rose 51.0% to AED 38.0 million, with gross profit margin improving to 18.3%

Profit before tax more than doubled to AED 17.9 million, while net profit more than doubled to AED 16.3 million

Earnings per share rose to AED 0.54, while total assets stood at AED 466.6 million and total equity at AED 358.7 million

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – United Foods Company (PJSC) (DFM: UFC), a leading UAE-based food manufacturing and distribution company, announced its financial results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2026, reporting strong revenue growth, improved margins and a significant increase in profitability.

Gross revenue reached AED 218.8 million, reflecting continued demand across the company’s core markets and product categories. The company delivered net revenue of AED 208.3 million in Q1 2026, up 17.8% year-on-year from AED 176.8 million in Q1 2025.

The performance was achieved against a backdrop of continued geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty across the region, including pressure on commodity prices, supply chains, inflation and logistics. Despite these conditions, United Foods Company strengthened profitability during the quarter, with gross profit rising 51.0% to AED 38.0 million and gross profit margin improving to 18.3%, versus 14.3% in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings per share rose to AED 0.54 (Q1 2025: 0.26), while total assets stood at AED 466.6 million and total equity at AED 358.7 million.

Mr.Ali Bin Humaid Al Owais, Chairman of United Foods Company, said, “United Foods Company’s first-quarter performance reflects the strength of a UAE-born business that has continued to evolve while staying true to its foundations. For five decades, the company has played an important role in the food sector, and our priority today is to build on that legacy with discipline, resilience and a clear sense of responsibility. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on creating sustainable value for our shareholders, contributing to the UAE’s food security ambitions, and strengthening our role as a trusted regional food business that our customers and shareholders can rely upon.”

The results come as United Foods Company continues to advance its broader transformation agenda under the leadership of CEO Mohamed Itani. The company is strengthening its Research & Development function, enhancing product innovation, reviewing organic and inorganic growth opportunities, and assessing options to expand its manufacturing footprint in high-growth regional markets.

These initiatives build on United Foods Company’s manufacturing heritage in Jebel Ali and its portfolio of trusted brands, including Aseel, Nawar, Safi, Supersun, and Mumtaz.

Mohamed Itani, Chief Executive Officer of United Foods Company, said, “Our Q1 performance gives us confidence for the year ahead and reinforces the growth opportunities we see for United Foods Company across a range of markets. Our focus is on building a more agile, innovation-led food business that can respond faster to customer needs, strengthen our position in core categories, and unlock new avenues for growth. We are combining the company’s manufacturing heritage with a sharper commercial and operational agenda, ensuring that United Foods has the resilience and ambition required for its next phase of expansion.”

“As consumer preferences evolve and regional food supply chains become increasingly important, our ambition is to help shape a more resilient and future-ready food ecosystem. That means continuing to invest in quality, innovation, operational excellence and people, while staying closely aligned with the UAE’s broader priorities for food security, sustainability and national talent development,” Itani added.

Revenue growth was supported by a broad contribution across United Foods Company’s markets. In the UAE, revenue increased 18.9% year-on-year to AED 157.8 million during the quarter, up from AED 132.7 million in Q1 2025. Revenue from GCC markets outside the UAE rose 2.6% to AED 26.2 million, while revenue from the rest of the world increased 31.1% to AED 24.3 million.

United Foods Company continues to support households, hotels, restaurants, cafes and industrial customers through its diversified portfolio of edible oils, fats, ghee, margarine, butter blends and other food products. Sustainability remains central to the company’s operations, with ongoing investments in production efficiency, water management, automation and responsible growth. Strategic efforts to support national development also remain a priority, with United Foods Company continuing to advance Emiratization across departments.

For more information, please visit: https://www.unitedfoods.ae/.

About United Foods Company -

United Foods Company (DFM: UFC) is a leading food manufacturing and distribution company in the United Arab Emirates. United Foods is part of the Al Owais family business group, one of the pioneering Emirati business conglomerates.

Established in 1976 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market since 2006, the company has built a trusted reputation for producing high-quality edible oils, fats, and food products that serve both retail and industrial customers across 70+ countries with leading brands including Aseel, Nawar, Safi, Supersun, and Mumtaz.

The company owns and operates the oldest refinery in the region, located in Jebel Ali Industrial area. UFC is also the exclusive distributor of Nestle Mondelez Ice Cream and Flying Goose Sriracha Sauces, further strengthening its diversified portfolio and regional reach.

With a strong commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and national development, United Foods continues to invest in automation, product diversification, and Emiratization. The company operates from its headquarters in Dubai and remains focused on sustainable growth and value creation for all stakeholders.

Media Contacts:

Chandni Chugh

Wallis PR

chandni.chugh@wallispr.com