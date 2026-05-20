Abu Dhabi, EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, and the leading investment bank in the MENA region, today launched its Investor Day at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in strategic partnership with ADX, bringing together senior executives from a prominent list of leading ADX-listed companies and a select group of regional and international institutional investors.

The Investor Day comes amid heightened regional uncertainty, and it serves as a strong market signal that Abu Dhabi’s capital markets continue to demonstrate resilience, liquidity, and institutional depth.

For investors, the event offers a concentrated view of some of the most established and strategically important companies on ADX, alongside direct access to management teams and forward-looking perspectives on sustainable growth, capital allocation, and risk management. For issuers, it provides a strategic platform to strengthen investor confidence, broaden market visibility, and deepen relationships with long-term capital providers.

By creating a direct platform for dialogue between company leadership and institutional investors, the Investor Day enables participants to better understand corporate fundamentals, understand strategic capital allocation priorities, and gain first-hand insight into how ADX-listed companies are navigating external volatility while maintaining operational discipline and financial stability.

Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Group CEO of the ADX Group, said: "EFG Hermes’ Investor Day for ADX listed companies underscores the continued maturity, resilience, and global relevance of Abu Dhabi’s economy. At a time when markets are closely watching regional developments, this initiative sends a clear message: ADX remains a resilient, efficient, and well-positioned capital market that connects issuers to capital and investors to market opportunities and growth. We will continue to create meaningful engagement opportunities to support the Abu Dhabi wider economy and long-term value creation of our listed companies.”

Mohamed Ebeid, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, further elaborated on the strategic rationale underlying the event amidst the current geopolitical landscape. Ebeid said: "The sustained strength of corporate performance throughout the UAE is a message we believe investors should be clear about. Our objective is to emphasize the resilience of business models on the ADX as they withstand challenges while preserving strong fundamentals."

EFG Hermes anticipates that structured investor engagement initiatives of this nature will remain an essential instrument for sustaining institutional confidence in Abu Dhabi’s capital markets, particularly as the full economic implications of the regional conflict continue to be assessed by market participants globally. EFG Hermes expects the ADX Investor Day to meaningfully support market liquidity and reinforce the long-term structural appeal of ADX-listed securities, subject to the evolution of regional security conditions and broader macroeconomic developments.

In 2025, EFG Hermes advised on 18 equity capital market (ECM) transactions, 16 debt capital market (DCM) transactions, and 8 M&A transactions across the region, with notable engagements in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt. These activities highlight the firm’s leadership in regional capital markets and its ongoing role in connecting regional and international investors with strategic opportunities.

The ADX Investor Day is expected to support continued institutional engagement, market liquidity and Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination for regional and global capital.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in five countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for micro and small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait |

Learn more about us at www.efgholding.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efgholding.com

Omar Salama

Head of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efgholding.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efgholding.com