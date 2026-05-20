Riyadh, KSA - Abhi Saudi, powered by Alraedah Digital Solutions, has partnered with Alruqee Group, a diversified business group in Saudi Arabia, to introduce Earned Wage Access (EWA) for its employees.

Through this collaboration, employees can access a portion of their earned wages anytime, enhancing financial flexibility and improving overall well-being.

“The expectations of today’s workforce are evolving, and access to earned income should evolve with them. At Abhi, we are enabling a more flexible and responsive payroll experience, one that benefits both employees and employers. Our partnership with Alruqee Group is a step toward that future,” said Omair Ansari, Co-Founder and CEO of Abhi.

Sami Ibrahim, Administration Manager at Alruqee Group, added: “At Alruqee Group, we recognize that financial well-being plays a critical role in employee satisfaction and performance. Through our partnership with Abhi, we are introducing a forward-thinking solution that empowers our employees with timely access to their earned income, while reinforcing our commitment to building a supportive and future-ready workplace.”

Since its inception in 2021, ABHI has rapidly expanded across Pakistan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, enabling businesses and employees with fast, transparent, and on-demand access to liquidity. With over 1 million users and 7,000+ business partners, ABHI continues to drive financial inclusion and economic empowerment across emerging markets.

About Abhi

ABHI provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Earned Wage Access and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 7000 companies, driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact.

ABHI has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first to be awarded the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum, making fintech history in the MENAP region. ABHI was also selected as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE and has recently been selected for Mastercard’s Start Path Small Business program.

For more information, visit https://abhi.co/

Alruqee Group

Alruqee Group is a leading provider of industrial solutions in Saudi Arabia, with a legacy dating back to 1949. The group specializes in delivering advanced machinery, industrial products, automation systems, and technical services across a wide range of sectors. With a strong network of global partners and a portfolio of specialized subsidiaries, Alruqee Group is recognized for its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions.

Through its expertise, modern infrastructure, and highly skilled workforce, Alruqee Group continues to drive industrial growth and operational excellence across the Kingdom.

For more information, visit https://www.alruqee.com/