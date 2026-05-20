Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Kingspan Insulation, a division of Kingspan Group and a global leader in high-performance insulation solutions, has announced the successful operational launch of its Saudi Arabia Manufacturing Facility in Dammam. The advanced facility marks a significant strategic milestone in the company’s regional expansion, reinforcing its long-term commitment to local manufacturing and construction sector collaboration across the Kingdom.

The Kingspan Insulation Saudi Arabia Manufacturing Facility has been developed as a state-of-the-art, automated production hub dedicated to manufacturing HVAC ductwork insulation and building insulation boards. Designed to global engineering and aiming for quality standards, the facility enables faster delivery timelines, localized supply resilience, and enhanced technical support for projects across Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

The factory aligns closely with the Kingdom’s broader industrial development and sustainability ambitions, supporting the localization of advanced construction materials while strengthening domestic value chains. By establishing in Kingdom production capabilities, the company aims to serve the Saudi market as its primary focus while also enabling future export opportunities to neighboring markets.

Beyond manufacturing excellence, the facility is positioned as a technical and specification support center, offering onsite and offsite advisory services. With dedicated sales and technical teams across the Kingdom, customers and project stakeholders will benefit from faster response times, specification guidance, and performance-driven product solutions. Notably, FM-approved roofing solutions will now be produced locally in Saudi Arabia, further enhancing product accessibility and compliance confidence for major projects.

Commenting on the milestone, Sarmad Fakhri, Managing Director of Kingspan Insulation Middle East & Africa, said, “The commissioning of our Dammam manufacturing facility represents far more than a capacity expansion. It reflects our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia’s construction ecosystem and sustainability agenda. Our mission is to accelerate the transition toward a net-zero carbon-built environment, and local manufacturing is a critical enabler of that vision. By bringing advanced insulation production closer to the market, we are strengthening supply reliability, creating skilled employment opportunities, and partnering more closely with developers, consultants, and contractors across the Kingdom. This investment underscores our confidence in Saudi Arabia’s growth trajectory and our role in supporting high-performance, energy-efficient buildings at scale.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Kingspan Insulation will focus on scaling output from its Dammam facility, expanding export capability from Saudi Arabia to regional markets, and advancing sustainability initiatives across carbon reduction, renewable energy usage, water efficiency, and zero waste to landfill. Active engagement with the regional construction ecosystem will remain a priority through industry platforms and technical collaboration; positioning the company for continued growth, innovation, and long-term contribution to a more sustainable built environment.