Dubai, UAE: Holcim UAE officially launched ECOCycle® at the Make It In The Emirates event at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, marking a landmark moment in the country's journey toward smarter, more sustainable construction. ECOCycle uses Holcim's advanced circular technology to accelerate change, building cities from cities and closing the loop in construction.

The UAE generates enormous volumes of construction demolition materials every year, accounting for an estimated 70% to 75% of the nation's total solid waste. ECOCycle directly addresses this challenge by transforming this into new, high-quality building materials, giving discarded resources a second life rather than sending them to landfill. ECOCycle, Holcim's circularity technology platform, guarantees a minimum of 10% up to 100% recycled construction demolition materials in every labeled product, with no compromise on quality or performance.

Speaking at the launch, Ali Said, CEO of Holcim UAE and Oman, said: "With ECOCycle, we're building cities from cities, closing the loop in construction and helping our customers achieve their ambitious circularity goals – by providing building materials and solutions that carry this label, with no compromise on quality and performance. At the same time, we're reducing the use of primary materials, conserving natural resources, and minimizing the volume of materials sent to landfill."

The concept is simple but powerful. Instead of extracting new raw materials for every construction project, ECOCycle recovers and reprocesses materials from old structures, feeding them back into the construction cycle. The result is a genuinely closed-loop system that reduces waste, conserves natural resources, and supports the UAE's ambition to divert 75% of waste from landfill.

This is not an untested idea. Holcim has already used this technology across multiple markets worldwide, including in France where – in a world first – an entire residential building was constructed using 100% recycled concrete. The UAE launch brings that proven track record to this region for the first time.

ECOCycle products can contribute to internationally recognized green building certifications, giving developers, architects, and contractors confidence that they are building responsibly. From foundations to facades, ECOCycle is how Holcim turns the cities of today into the building materials of tomorrow, building cities from cities.

About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 16.2 billion in 2024,[1] creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 48,000 employees in 45 attractive markets – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to roofing and walling – powered by premium brands including ECOPlanet, ECOPact, and ECOCycle®.

For more information, visit:

Website: https://www.holcim.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/holcimuae?originalSubdomain=ae

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/holcimuae/

Press Office:

For media inquiries, interview requests, or further information regarding Holcim UAE, please contact:

Catch Communications

Email: injeel@catchcomms.com | nausheen@catchcomms.com

Website: www.catchcomms.com

[1] Net sales 2024 restated following spin-off; excludes net sales to Amrize.