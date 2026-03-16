Abu Dhabi, UAE – Virtue PR, a leading PR agency in Dubai, today announced the launch of a dedicated strategic communications offering for startups and scaleups across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the wider UAE, underscoring the UAE’s rise as one of the most dynamic startup ecosystems worldwide.

Highlighting the growing investor confidence and capital depth across the UAE, recent data from Startup Genome reveals that Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem value has reached USD 4.2 billion, a 7.7 percent year-on-year increase. Moreover, its typical Series A funding round now stands at approximately USD 11 million. This figure not only exceeds the global average of USD 6.8 million but also surpasses those in established innovation hubs such as Tokyo (USD 2.2 million), London (USD 8.8 million) and Berlin (USD 10.2 million).

“Startups today don’t just need funding, they need narrative, positioning, and credibility,” said Firas Sleem, CEO of Virtue PR. “With Abu Dhabi’s median Series A round now exceeding major global hubs, it’s clear that the UAE is no longer an emerging ecosystem rather than it’s a global competitor. But capital alone isn’t enough, founders must communicate their purpose, vision, and impact with the same precision that they build their technology. That’s where PR and communications consultancies come in to assist them tell the stories that attract investors, partners, and customers.”

Ensuring that UAE-based innovators are front and center in global conversations on technology, sustainability, and entrepreneurship, top PR agencies in Dubai and Abu Dhabi help startups translate their business milestones into compelling narratives that resonate with both regional and international audiences. Virtue PR’s program focuses on media visibility, investor communications and thought-leadership positioning.

This announcement coincides with the UAE’s rapid rise in the Global Startup Ecosystem where Abu Dhabi and Dubai continue to attract record venture funding across fintech, AI, and climate-tech, solidifying the UAE’s role as a regional capital for innovation and investment.

“Ecosystem growth is not just measured by funding as equally important is visibility, credibility, and global perception,” added Sleem. “When international investors search for startups in Dubai or Abu Dhabi to fund, they should find founders who are media-ready, investment-ready, and future-ready. Virtue PR’s mission is to make that visibility a competitive advantage.”

Based in Dubai, Virtue PR is a leading communications consultancy specializing in PR, brand communications, media relations, and cultural intelligence. With deep regional insight and a future-facing approach, Virtue PR partners with leading institutions, startups, and global brands to craft stories that matter in the Middle East.