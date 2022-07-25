Rapid consumer uptake as users seek new fitness experiences

Dubai, UAE – Enhance Fitness, the Middle East’s leading personal training platform, announces its launch into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), enabling citizens to access personal training on demand, in a variety of locations.

Enhance Fitness is the leading provider of personal training in Dubai and Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) and is now available in KSA, where it aims to also become the market leader.

Through a smartphone app, Enhance Fitness connects users with personal trainers in their local areas so they can access a wide variety of workouts such as general fitness, body building, Mixed Martial Arts, Yoga, Pilates and swimming, using partner locations and gyms at no additional cost to the client. To date, Enhance Fitness has conducted over 300,000 gym sessions – engaging over 200 personal trainers and partnering with 17 gyms.

First launched in Dubai in 2018, Enhance Fitness opened in Abu Dhabi in 2020 and has now commenced operations in KSA. Initial KSA business levels are already ahead of its UAE launch at a similar stage, highlighting the KSA market’s rapid acceptance of Enhance Fitness’ offering and levels of consumer engagement.

Enhance Fitness is able and willing to hire a large amount of human capital, where as businesses with physical assets cannot. To meet latent demand, the Company is aiming to recruit 300-plus Saudi nationals as personal trainers and support staff. With its Academy arm, Enhance Fitness is thrilled to be providing the support and development of the personal training industry and bringing benefits to clients. Furthermore, Enhance works with gyms as partners, rather than competitors.

The platform sees KSA as a massive opportunity, with the potential to provide 3-4X growth. Fitness is a rapidly growing segment in KSA with a growing and young population, large number of gyms opening, and many people wanting a different fitness experience.

Tarek Mounir, CEO and founder of Enhance Fitness, said:

“Our launch of Enhance into KSA is in line with Vision 2030 and was a natural stepping-stone for Enhance. We see great opportunities in meeting the rising demand, in KSA, for improving fitness.

“In the initial two months of operations in KSA, we have significantly exceeded sales and trainer ramp-up compared to our expectations. This is a clear indicator of KSA consumer interest in Enhance’s offering.

“Establishing ourselves as market leaders in the UAE first was huge, because it is a very competitive market. This includes people in our direct line of business, but also the many alternative uses of time (biking, hiking, the beach etc). To stand out amongst all these, and carve out a client base in the thousands, is a significant statement by us.”