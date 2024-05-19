Capital Bank has received the "Most Active Issuing Bank" Award at the 2024 Trade Facilitation Programme (TFP) Awards, held as part of the 33rd European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Yerevan, Armenia.

This accolade stands as a testament to Capital Bank's unwavering commitment and leadership within the financial and trade finance sector. Through its dedication to excellence and innovation, Capital Bank continues to distinguish itself as a trailblazer in facilitating global trade and fostering economic growth.

The TFP Award recognizes the most active issuing and confirming banks participating in the program throughout 2023. Winners are selected based on the number and impact of guarantee transactions, with a focus on promoting sustainable trade practices. Capital Bank's exceptional performance in this regard showcases its commitment to driving positive change and fostering economic resilience on a global scale.

Capital Bank's strategy centers an innovative approach in the financial and trade finance sectors, positioning it as a global leader. Emphasizing sustainable practices and demonstrating exceptional performance, the bank drives positive change and fosters economic resilience. This award underscores its pivotal role in empowering businesses and contributing to sustainable development worldwide.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 7.9 billion, while the total equity is nearly JOD 737 million.

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi’s operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.

In June 2022, Capital Bank raised its capital through issuing new shares in favor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – one the largest sovereign funds worldwide – as a strategic investor in Capital Bank. with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo