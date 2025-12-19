Fund to focus on four pillars: conservation, art & culture, health & wellbeing, and education & skill development

In partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Fund will support Abu Dhabi’s long-term environmental and social objectives

Inaugural initiative ‘Guardians of the Arabian Gulf’ and will include seagrass research, sea-turtle rescue and nurturing future conservationists

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced the Miral Impact Fund, in partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions. This fund demonstrates Miral’s commitment to delivering measurable social and environmental impact across Abu Dhabi, while representing a significant evolution to its CSR strategy, while reflecting Ma’an’s commitment to supporting CSR initiatives, reinforcing its pivotal role in advancing sustainable social responsibility throughout the community.

Attended by H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, and H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, the agreement for the Fund’s establishment was signed by H.E. Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, and Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral.

The Fund is designed to be a powerful catalyst for responsible growth and community development. It will focus on four key pillars; Conservation, Art & Culture, Health & Wellbeing, and Education & Skills Development, with each driving measurable social and environmental impact through dedicated programmes and initiatives. Representing a decisive step in addressing Abu Dhabi’s evolving priorities, the Fund embodies Miral’s commitment to shaping a sustainable and inclusive future. It will also provide a transparent and effective platform for both corporate and community contributions, reinforcing Miral’s dedication to creating lasting value for the communities it serves.

Dr. Mohammad Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “Launching the Miral Impact Fund marks a defining moment in our journey to shape not only destinations, but a lasting positive legacy. Over the years, we have embedded social responsibility within our business, and this fund is the natural next step in turning our CSR strategy to measurable action. Aligning with Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030, this partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an will create a powerful platform that channels collective contributions towards real social and environmental impact, from conserving our marine life and environment to empowering our communities and inspiring future generations.”

The Fund’s inaugural initiative, ‘Guardians of the Arabian Gulf’ will be led by the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, aiming to protect marine ecosystems and endangered species while training future conservation leaders.

His Excellency Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director General, Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said: “As the official channel to receive social contributions, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an raises and deploy funds to partners to support projects across various sectors including the environment sector to directly impact the community. We are dedicated to working with the private sector to support them in achieving their Corporate Social Responsibility goals by connecting them with projects that address social priorities and support community development. Through this partnership, we continue to direct community contributions toward initiatives that empower communities, preserve our environment, and advance Abu Dhabi’s vision for a sustainable and inclusive future.”

Underpinned by robust governance, Miral Impact Fund is overseen by a Steering Committee with members from Miral and the Authority as well as an advisory group. The Committee will provide guidance and ensure transparency, strategic direction, and the effective use of all contributions and includes Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi‏, Group CEO of ‏Miral, as Committee Chair; Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral, as Committee Vice Chair; Mahmoud Abu Alhaija, Executive Director of Finance at Miral; H.E. Maysa Alnuwais, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Volunteering at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an; H.E. Faisal Alhmoudi, Executive Director of the Social Investment Fund at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an; and Elie Daher, Committee Secretary.

The Miral Impact Fund invites partners, organisations, and individuals to join in building and creating a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

Contributions and proposals to the Miral Impact Fund can be made through the fund’s webpage: miral.ae/miral-impact-fund

For more information, please contact miralimpactfund@miral.ae

IMPORTANT NOTES TO EDITORS:

Each pillar within the fund will deliver social and environmental benefits through various programmes and initiatives:

Conservation: Protecting natural ecosystems and promoting sustainable practices while advancing responsible resource management. For example, ‘Guardians of the Arabian Gulf’ will include seagrass research and conservation strategies, rescue and rehabilitation for sea turtles and birds of prey, fostering the UAE’s next generation of marine conservation leaders and scientists, and encouraging community engagement and awareness.

Art & Culture: Nurturing local talent, preserving heritage, and strengthening creative communities to enrich Abu Dhabi’s cultural identity.

Health & Wellbeing: Enhancing community health through preventative care, active lifestyles, and mental health awareness, building resilient and thriving communities.

Education & Skill Development: Developing future talent and capabilities, equipping youth and adults with the skills needed for a knowledge-based economy and lifelong learning.

About Miral:

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 60+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

About the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an:

Established in 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD), The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions, dedicated to uniting community efforts and fostering a culture of giving by collecting contributions, directing them towards social priorities, empowering social enterprises, and promoting volunteering to build a cohesive community.

The Authority supports projects that address social priorities in health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services, aiming to nurture a collaborative and active community by connecting individuals and entities in the public, private, and civil society spheres to support their communities.

Contributions made to the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an are transparently deployed in full to social projects led by key partners meaning benefactors can maximise the impact their funds have in driving community engagement and providing access to essential resources, programmes, and funding for organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable development goals.