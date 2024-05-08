⁤Dubai:- ⁤⁤Engel & Völkers Middle East announces the launch of Engel & Völkers Commercial from its office in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. ⁤⁤This new division underscores the company’s commitment to meeting the increasing demand for commercial real estate services. Alex Lourenco, who has over 11 years of experience in commercial real estate and management in the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, will lead the new business line as Head Of Commercial Real Estate.

Daniel Hadi, CEO of Middle East, said this was the right time to establish a separate commercial entity to grow this market segment further. “Dubai's commercial property market has been going from strength to strength in recent years, so it is the perfect time to have a dedicated team of specialists, ensuring that our agents provide the highest quality of service in line with global standards. Dubai is an international financial, tourism and commercial hub that will continue to attract new business and new residents starting their life in the Emirate."

⁤Initially founded in Hamburg in 1977, Engel & Völkers is one of the world's leading service companies, specialising in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts and aircraft. The company has over 16,500 employees in 35 countries with around 1,000 shops specialised in residential real estate and 112 commercial offices, which provide office, retail and industrial space, investment properties, residential and commercial buildings, and property portfolios that offer private and institutional clients a range of services.

The formation of Engel & Völkers Commercial is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the company's presence within the Middle East's property market. ⁤⁤The division aims to set a new standard in the industry by providing bespoke solutions to a full range of commercial real estate services, from sales and leasing to financing and advisory services.

⁤Alex Lourenco, Head of Commercial Real Estate at Engel & Völkers Middle East, stated, "The launch of our commercial division marks a new era for us in the Middle East. ⁤⁤With a dedicated team of experienced commercial real estate specialists, we can provide expert advice and services that cater specifically to the complexities of this market. ⁤⁤Our detailed understanding of local and global commercial market trends will empower our clients to make informed decisions." ⁤ For more information, visit www.engelvoelkers.com/ae/en/commercial.

Top Penthouse with Terraces | DIFC License

Discover this high-end office space in a prime location with direct access to DIFC Gate Avenue and the Metro station. Fully furnished with a boardroom, CEO room, and multiple manager rooms, this space includes service charges, DEWA, and A/C. It features double-glazed soundproof walls and is surrounded by top-rated restaurants.

Upgraded Office | Burj Khalifa View | Fitted

Engel & Völkers proudly presents a prime office space in Emirates Financial Tower, located in the heart of DIFC. This fitted office boasts stunning views of the Burj Khalifa, an open workspace, a manager room, and a conference room. Equipped with a pantry and bathroom, it's perfect for both end users and investors. Includes three car park spaces and is just a 5-minute walk from the Financial Centre Metro station.

